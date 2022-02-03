Roberto Carlos in Sunday league, Will Ferrell put-down, Easyjet joiners - Campaigns roundup

Easyjet recruitment drive

A parent, a former gymnast and DJ star in a new easyJet recruitment campaign, encouraging people from all walks of life to train to be an airline pilot. For the first time since the pandemic started, easyJet is re-opening its pilot training programme and looking to recruit over 1,000 new pilots over the next five years. The new campaign, featuring multi-talented, real-life easyJet pilots, aims to highlight that everyone has the potential to turn their skills and passions towards becoming a pilot. Taylor Herring is behind the campaign, which launched this week across social media and will also roll out in Europe.

Our pilot, Nina, has mastered the perfect landing at the gym and on the runway ��‍♀️ Fancy putting your practical skills to use to become a pilot with us? Head to https://t.co/z2M9HHyJPQ to apply @CAE_Inc ✈️ pic.twitter.com/CeVyRxaNCf — easyJet (@easyJet) January 31, 2022

The CleanCo Challenge

'No/low' alcohol spirits brand CleanCo is launching a video series in which UK-based influencers in blindfolds taste three different cocktails to decipher which are 'clean' (non-alcoholic) or 'not clean' (with alcohol). It marks the end of 'dry January'. The three-part series will be released throughout February and feature Tia Kofi (UK drag superstar) and Dolli Glam (professional make-up artist and beauty broadcaster); Eric Underwood (movement artist and actor) and James Mac (make-up artist and influencer); and David Fadd (plus-size model and body positivity advocate) and Zeena Shah (art director, stylist, author and presenter).

Ikea, 'Taste the future'

Ikea has invited people with imagination for a job interview over experimental 3D-printed meatballs as part of a data and technology recruitment campaign. Looking to bolster its sustainability credentials in 2022, Ikea is to offer over 150 technology and innovation roles across Europe. In line with its commitment to offer 50 per cent plant-based main meals in Ikea restaurants by 2025, it is exploring new ways to make its iconic meatballs more sustainable. Created by Ingo, the ad invites candidates to bring their ideas and try some experimental plant-based meatballs prepared with a 3D printer.

GambleAware, 'Losing track of the world around you'

Independent charity GambleAware has unveiled a major integrated campaign to raise awareness of the risks of gambling among women. The charity partnered with M&C Saatchi and Freuds to develop a multichannel campaign to encourage low- to medium-risk female gamblers to become aware of early warning signs. The TV spot was directed by Thomas Ormonde through MindsEye. The senior creative team at the agency were Camila Gurgel and Ieva Paulina.

EBay’s Dream Transfer

This campaign for eBay saw two football legends sign for Sunday league clubs: Brazil great Roberto Carlos and England Lioness Eni Aluko signed for Bull in the Barne United and Pevensey and Westham FC, respectively, before the transfer window closed on 31 January. The teams paid £5 to sign the players for one match as part of eBay’s Dream Transfer raffle, with all funds raised supporting Football Beyond Borders, a charity that helps disadvantaged young people in the community. Chris Kamara will bring his commentary to the matches, which are scheduled for February.

Eldorado vs Will Ferrell

Norwegian food and drink company Eldorado has released a campaign video in response to Hollywood actor Will Ferrell attacking Norway in a Superbowl commercial for General Motors one year ago. It's for the brand's cheese brand Grana Padano, which is stored for at least 12 months. The video stars Norwegian actor Erik Hivju and contains the line: "Just like emotions, good cheese matures with time."

Rebel Kitchen, ‘Februdairy’ campaign

Plant-based food brand Rebel Kitchen has launched a crowd-funding campaign as a response to ‘Februdairy’ - the month following 'Veganuary' where the dairy industry and anti-vegan campaigners ‘fight back’ against the growth of plant-based diets. Rebel Kitchen is encouraging consumers to invest in its Mylk & Mylk Shakes brand using provocative images from the dairy industry, including real-life footage of cows being milked. Rebel Kitchen kicked off the campaign with mobile digital billboard vans throughout London and a takeover of city centre billboards (Leicester Square and Westfield London). The campaign will also run on social throughout the month, encouraging the brand's 50k followers to invest in Rebel Kitchen via Seedrs.

Timberland, 'TimbsTrails'

An "immersive, gamified digital experience" is the focus of a new campaign for footwear brand Timberland that aims to take fans on a journey through its past, present and future. TimbsTrails contains five 'chapters', which focus on periods including the New England origins of the brand, and its hip hop heritage.

AnywhereWorks, 'Pledge People, Not Bots'

Comedian Sally Phillips stars in a new campaign that aims to protect the role of people in business and save customer service from the grip of AI. A mockumentary-style video follows Phillips as she learns how difficult it is to build a real connection with a supposedly helpful bot. The client is AnywhereWorks, the team collaboration and business services provider that owns brands including Teleport, AnswerConnect, Setmore, ChatSupport, AdaptiveU, LEX Reception and WELLReceived. Research for the campaign found the top three methods to contact a company’s customer service team were a phone call - to a real person (61 per cent), email (47 per cent) and a live chat with a real person (31 per cent). Only seven per cent of respondents' preferred method of contact was via speaking to an automated bot.

Halifax, 'It's a people thing'

Halifax has revealed the third phase of its "It's a people thing" campaign, created by New Commercial Arts. The ad centres on a bench, which sits outside a local Halifax branch. Using one locked-off shot, over the course of a year, the ad captures people's ups and downs. It was shot in Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire, using a real Halifax branch and features an acoustic version of Oasis' 'Stand by me'.

Canada Goose, Salehe Bembury and the NBA

Canada Goose has announced a collaboration with footwear designer Salehe Bembury as part of the lifestyle brand’s multiyear partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and its annual All-Star celebration. The limited-edition collection is said to embody "the freedom of 90s NBA style – bold, functional and limitless".