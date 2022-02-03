'It supercharged my faith in the power of PR' - Creative Q&A, H+K's Ruby Quince

How did you get where you are now?

Roll call: Bite to Grayling to Freuds as a head of digital. Freuds showed me the power of earned creative, so I switched to pure creative at Porter Novelli then MHP (Engine).

But I feel that I only really ‘arrived’ after having gone back to train as a creative at the SCA, four years ago. It supercharged my faith in the power of PR.

What's been your creative career highlight?

Honestly, most creative highlights have been outside of PR: publishing books, making apps, releasing records. The freedom of these balances and fuels the day job.

It was such a thrill to make the Tropicana Sun, which illuminated Trafalgar Square with huge glowing artificial sun on the shortest day of the year, such a big social moment. Striking images of the stunt flooded social at a time when people were embracing Instagram and it reached millions before even making the papers. It was a huge light bulb moment for me. Geddit?

But I feel most excited about the work I get to do at H+K right now. The Mach-Eau petrol-infused perfume for Ford and Soap & Glory Land – an immersive game on a social gaming platform (dare I say metaverse?) for Boots – launched the same week: I was on holiday, in the sun, basking in brilliant numbers, feeling like the king of the world.

... and lowlight?

There’s a room in my brain that stores campaign flops and unfortunate office incidents and protects me from cringeworthy recollections. I’m not allowed in there, so you aren’t either.

What’s your favourite campaign of the past three months (not one that you or your organisation were involved in) and why?

Perhaps controversial, but Tony’s Chocolonely caused a surprising stir with its advent calendar, which had a missing chocolate to represent the inequality in the chocolate industry and for the cocoa farmers.

Sure, the coverage was about disappointed parents and diddled kids, but I think that most of their target audience loved the audacity, and the story will have boosted mental availability. I’m sure that they wished they’d gone a little further to make sure that little Tarquin’s parents knew that there were two chocolates the next day, but whatever you think of their shtick, it got people talking in the press and at home.

How do you solve creative writer’s block?

It’s a daily occurrence, so I’ve got a catalogue of methods that help.

Talking to anyone and everyone, and asking a lot of questions about the topic always reaps rewards. Someone else almost always has the seed of the idea; I just need to coax it out and dress it up.

I’ve got a step-by-step process for ‘gadzooks, I need something, pronto’, which combines an elaborate series of bookmarks of tools and techniques. Learning how to free write has been a blessing. The best stuff tends to come when I’ve run out of ideas and keep going.

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

The industry is really powering up, but we’re still getting to grips with treating creative as a bona fide discipline. Dedicated, trained creative practice changes the game, but that doesn’t mean that a handful of quirky characters get to own it. The winning ideas so often come from people that don’t label themselves as creatives, so I think that we have a responsibility to nurture that and make sure everyone can have the same zeal and pride in the work. Creative work shouldn’t be an extracurricular activity, crammed into an hour with one eye on incoming emails. All together now...