'A far cry from the wholesomeness of Panini stickers' - Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

Having just made my own transfer to Launch, it would be remiss of me to ignore transfer deadline day and the multitude of creative announcement videos that take place that day and through the transfer window. Perhaps PRWeek will be featuring announcement videos from the agency world soon. Now there’s an idea.

And that’s where this week’s round-up starts.

HITS

Burnley gives fans something to cheer

It’s been a miserable season for Burnley fans, so the signing of a towering striker ready to have longballs pelted in his general direction for the rest of the season will come as a welcome boost. New six-foot-six signing Wout Weghorst was welcomed to the club with deadline day’s best announcement video.

Taking a scene from Jurassic Park, the club’s video does what all good announcement videos do - it gets you laughing and it’s instantly shareable between fans. Some announcement videos come across far too polished; this does a good job of sitting firmly in the low-production comedy end of what I’m going to brandish as an art form.

Hats off to football club social media teams getting through another transfer window. Deadline day can’t be easy with constant badgering from followers to announce players and with new signings being finalised and needing their own video produced within in a matter of hours.

Ikea's 3D printed meatballs

As well as football news and political upheaval, my writing this column seems to coincide with Ikea meatball campaigns. Way back in lockdown, it released the recipe for the famous balls, delivered in the iconic illustration style instructions that have helped build many a Billy bookcase. This time the balls have managed to become the centrepiece of a recruitment drive.

What works so well is the fact that this is ultimately a recruitment campaign but also has the creativity and craft to also do a job for the brand and increase its reputation as an innovative company.

Job interviews over plant-based 3D printed meatballs sounds like a future I can get on board with.

Groundhog Day on Sky Cinema Comedy

To mark 2 February, otherwise known as Groundhog Day, Sky Cinema Comedy repeated the 1993 movie over, and over, and over again. Simple but fun.

Supposedly this isn’t the first time they’ve pulled this stunt, so perhaps I shouldn’t be so taken by it, but then isn’t that the point? I hope they do this for as long as the channel exists.

Additional shout-out to the Independent for repeating the same story and image numerous times within its article on the joke by Sky. Can’t say I wasn’t tempted to do the same here.

Yep. Sky Comedy have done it again.



and again. and again. and again. pic.twitter.com/plgH0I6MR6 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 2, 2022

MISSES

NFTs in football

Back to the world of football for a miss this week. NFTs have been spreading through the game over recent months and this week saw Manchester United player Luke Shaw release his first “piece[s] of his digital legacy”. Last week this column might have focussed on John Terry’s NFTs and no doubt next week will bring yet another new launch.

Happy to announce that my exclusive NFTs are now minted on SporteNFT Marketplace, powered by @sportemongo!



Ready to own a piece of my digital legacy with my first ever #NFT collection?



Check out my exclusive NFT collection at: https://t.co/RKkwA0h9y9#NFTs #NFTcollectibles #ad pic.twitter.com/Y7QjdHoCfm — Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) January 27, 2022

These things are clearly not what NFTs were meant to become; the quality and originality of the pieces are dire. And the troubling element of this is that the style of these pieces of ‘art’ is often very childish or similar in appearance to FIFA Ultimate Team cards. As with those FIFA cards, and of course sports betting, there are issues for football to address around gambling addiction. Whilst NFTs might not technically be gambling, it’s hard to argue that there aren’t similar levels of risk when it comes to crypto.

It’s all a far cry from the wholesomeness of Panini stickers.