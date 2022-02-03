Starmer ‘depressed but not surprised’ by lack of trust in politics

Sir Keir Starmer, speaking at the event in London this morning, said he was “concerned, disappointed, depressed but not surprised” by the historically low levels of trust in government and the media revealed in this year’s Edelman Trust Barometer report.

Edelman’s report, released earlier this week, showed that between January 2021 and now British people’s trust in government ‘to do the right thing’ has tumbled from 45 per cent to 29 per cent. Trust in Prime Minister Boris Johnson has fallen 18 points to 22 per cent since November 2021.

“This is a Government obsessed with saving themselves, not serving the country,” said Starmer, referring to allegations that Johnson held or attended a number parties during lockdown and subsequently covered up the facts.

“But we all suffer from this trust deficit,” admitted Starmer, who also saw his own trust levels sink to 26 per cent in the survey.

“Democracy relies on people feeling the world will get better and that they’re being listened to. But the British electorate don’t feel this Government is either delivering or empowering them at the moment.

"Trust has to be earned. That’s why we need the return of decency and standards in public life. It’s the opposite of meaningless slogans.”

Starmer appeared to be referring to a week in which the current Government launched its ‘levelling up’ agenda, which he dismissed as ‘campaigning not governing’ by Johnson and his team.

“It’s as if he [Johnson] has just arrived in Britain and just noticed the inequality, not the Prime Minister of a party that’s governed for the past 12 years,” said Starmer.

The Labour leader also pledged to have a better relationship with business, admitting there had been a problem under the party’s previous leadership.

He said he was interested that trust in business was comparatively high – 43 per cent, according to the Trust Barometer – and that in power Labour would set an industrial strategy, engage with business leaders and forge a clear mission on climate change.

“Businesses are seen as leaders in society. Many are driven by a sense of purpose. Public expectations are high on issues such as climate change, social issues and reskilling of workforces. But business can only lead when it has the support of a serious government.”

Starmer also admitted that he was working hard on rebuilding trust in the Labour Party itself.

“This is about having a clear idea of where we’re going and having a platform of positivity. We need to get out of the mindset of opposition. Labour must get out of the comfort zone of talking to ourselves and face the electorate.”

In another swipe at Johnson, Starmer said: “Politics is not the entertainment business. It’s a serious business.”