How businesses and communicators can build trust

The challenges of the last two years have forced us to reevaluate how we think, how we act and whom we trust. To create a better future, business leaders have the opportunity and responsibility to embed trust within their organizations and move toward the betterment of society. But between the range of issues businesses are expected to address on top of the wide network of stakeholders they cater to, building trust is not a simple task. It requires an upleveled relationship between communications and business strategy.

Building trust is more complex than it may seem

Trust is multidimensional and not linear. In a recent survey, when PwC asked business leaders, employees and consumers to define what drives trust in business, the groups did not agree. Building trust is further complicated by the matrix of businesses’ stakeholders. As stakeholder priorities evolve, the complexity of trust puts pressure on business leaders to consider the needs of all, even when there are conflicting viewpoints and expectations across stakeholder groups. As communicators, now is a critical time for us to help direct the flow of traffic among these viewpoints.

If there’s no agreed upon definition of trust, how can businesses even begin to build it?

Like individuals, businesses can’t be all things to all people. As someone who holds a dual strategy and communications role, I believe trust-building with stakeholders is helpful to think about as a three-step cycle: Define your intent; back your intent with action; and share how you did in order to stay accountable. This could mean taking a victory lap or admitting to misses and determining how to adjust and improve.

Before getting to these steps, it’s important for business leaders to decide what they stand for, rooted in the organization’s purpose, and to share that with their stakeholders. This is necessary to establish before an event necessitates weighing in on an issue or acting to back your purpose. As the guardians and promoters of a company’s purpose and reputation, communications teams should play a key role in this process. Helping to determine what your organization stands for, where you’re headed and how to bring along stakeholders through this framework not only helps business leaders respond quickly to timely issues, but demonstrates their words and actions are consistent and authentic.

Communicators play a critical, strategic role in building trust

When it comes to building trust, business leaders ranked clear communications as their most important priority. That’s likely because over the last year and a half, businesses needed to address a broader range of issues than what they’ve been expected to speak to in the past. They’ve needed to communicate with a wider set of stakeholders, many of whom they didn’t have to actively communicate with before. As a result, CEOs now see strategy and communications fitting hand in glove.

As communications professionals, our work sits at the crux of strategy development, execution and stakeholder engagement. Communicators are not just the guardians of a business’s strategy, they are also constantly listening to help inform and refine that strategy. The commstech we have today provides effective listening capabilities, and in our digital environment, constant listening enables businesses to be more dynamic in developing strategies and responding to timely issues.

Looking ahead

Within the business community, there is a recognition that now is the moment to act and lead differently so that we can continue to build trust in society. It’s an incredibly challenging time in our world, and effective and transparent communications have become a cornerstone to navigating it. As communicators, our ability to focus on trust-building will enable us to effectively do good for the companies we work for as well as society as a whole.

J.C. Lapierre is chief strategy and communications officer at PwC.