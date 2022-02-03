Pitch Update: Sony, Virgin Atlantic, Raptor, Ziglu, Padel, Lithuania, Maldives and more…

Sony has appointed Play to handle PR for the forthcoming home streaming release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Virgin Atlantic has hired Tin Man Commmunications as its PR agency on a retained basis.

Raptor, which specialises in student marketing campaigns to promote brands such as Nando's, Deliveroo and Tinder, has appointed Words + Pixels to showcase its campaign work and highlight the work it does to support its student network.

The Lifestyle Agency has announced two new client wins: ThirdHome, the world’s largest private network of luxury second homeowners, renters, and adventurers, and Waterdrop, which says it is “revolutionising” the drinks market with the world's first 'microdrink' – a small cube, made from natural fruit, plant extracts and vitamins, that is added to water.

Online addiction recovery platform Recoverlution has appointed M&F Health to build its media profile and engage with key parliamentary stakeholders.

Kaunas, one of three European Capitals of Culture for 2022, has appointed AM+A MD to communicate its programme and promote the Lithuanian city over the next couple of years.

Ziglu has appointed Coolr as its social media agency. Ziglu allows customers to change their money into a variety of digital currencies.

Dating app Inner Circle has appointed Milk & Honey PR – which previously represented it in the UK – as its global lead agency.

Triple P and Elliott Advisors have hired Charlesbye, the agency founded by former Downing Street communications director Lee Cain, to work on comms and strategy. The agency has also hired Charlie Souster from JBP as a consultant.

Gili Lankanfushi Maldives has hired Charlotte Rous Communications as its UK PR. The resort has a "no news, no shoes" philosophy.

Manchester-based NGO Human Appeal has appointed communications specialist The Media Foundry to assist with ongoing press relations support in the UK and overseas.

Professional Assessment has hired Speed Communications to support an awareness-raising programme for training organisations and employers involved in apprenticeships and adult learning.

The International Padel Federation has appointed Engine MHP + Mischief to support the launch of a world tour designed to bring the fast-growing racquet sport of Padel to a wider global audience, and support its plans to be part of the LA Olympics in 2028.