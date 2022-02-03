Movers & Shakers: Finsbury Glover Hering, Hanover, Mondelēz, Fourtold, Spider and more…

Mondelēz International has named Massimiliano Di Domenico as vice-president for corporate communications and government affairs, responsible for leading the company’s comms across Europe.

Spider PR has announced a new chairman as part of a management shake-up.

The Academy has appointed Donald Swanepoel, former head of studio and social at Cow PR, as its executive creative director.

Finsbury Glover Hering has hired former US diplomat and investment banker William (Bill) Klein, who will join its Government Affairs, Policy & Advocacy practice as consulting partner. He most recently served as the acting deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Beijing, representing the diplomatic, economic and security interests of the US in China.

Hanover has recruited Keith Hoare as associate director in its Dublin office. He joins from Vulcan Consulting. Hoare has more than 10 years of experience as a strategic thought partner to clients in the healthcare, transport, financial services, technology and renewable energy sectors.

Fourtold has made three hires. Dr Marin Hirschfeld joins as a managing consultant to support the corporate reputation and policy comms consultancy’s work for its agri-food clients. Zohar Azhar joins as senior consultant from Teneo, and Jordon Matte joins as a consultant from the Office of the Leader of Canada's Opposition, where he was policy lead for economic recovery.

Event technology supplier CrowdComms has hired former Banks Sadler chief executive Leigh Jagger as a non-executive director.

Integrated comms agency Social has hired Zoe Symonds as senior PR manager in its specialist climate change comms division, Net Zero. She has more than 20 years of PR and communications experience, both in-house and agency-side. Most of her career has been spent in the financial services sector, where she worked in the Royal Bank of Scotland press office for 12 years, focusing on the SME and corporate banking sectors.

Ingenuity has launched Ingenuity North. Its new base in Leeds will be led by head of Ingenuity North George Vann, who returns to the new business consultancy after seven years in business development roles in Australia and Leeds.

Leeds-based agency Hatch has hired Nick Lee-Rogers and Daniel Jones. Lee-Rogers, who joins as head of experiential, was previously at Banana Kick and BD Network, and has worked with brands including Nintendo, Virgin Media, Sky, Campari and Cadbury. Jones joins as digital content producer.

Across the Pond has hired Christopher Godfree as head of client services. Joining from the same role at Red Bee Creative, he will focus on existing clients including Google, YouTube, Expedia and DeepMind, and help to develop the global business, with a key focus on EMEA.