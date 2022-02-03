FleishmanHillard launches behavior and insights unit

ST. LOUIS: FleishmanHillard has launched the Culture Unit, which will sit within its brand marketing practice and focus on consumer behavior and insights.

The unit's staffers will counsel clients about brand, product or organizational positioning.

The Culture Unit will consist of global cultural strategists working in behavioral change who will offer Fleishman clients below-the-line insights.

Fleishman has also partnered with the U.N.'s Women's Unstereotype Alliance. The organization seeks to eradicate harmful stereotypes in communications and advertising.

The Omnicom Group agency said the combination of the two will help clients build more authentic relationships with target audiences and communities. The Unstereotype Alliance will also encourage the use of inclusive language and educating Fleishman employees.