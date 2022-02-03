What does Spotify need to do next?

Artists are continuing to boycott Spotify due to virus misinformation, even after the audio streaming giant announced it will add a content advisory to podcasts that discuss COVID-19.

CEO Daniel Ek said on Sunday that the company will begin testing ways to highlight its Platform Rules in their creator and publisher tools to raise awareness about what's acceptable on the platform.

The changes come after artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell removed their music from the platform because it airs Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which spreads misinformation about COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Ek also addressed employees about the Rogan controversy in a 15-minute speech, The Verge reported. He defended the company’s choice to work with Rogan, explaining its reasoning and defining why he believes Spotify is a combination of a platform and a publisher. Employees pushed back on Ek’s position.

Rogan’s presence on Spotify has also led India Arie, Roxane Gay, Brené Brown, David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash to remove their music and podcasts from the platform.

What does Spotify’s next move need to be?