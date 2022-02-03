Real Chemistry names Andy Johnson as chief information officer

SAN FRANCISCO: Real Chemistry has hired Wunderman Thompson alum Andy Johnson as chief information officer.

Johnson said he joined the healthcare-focused agency network because he sees the most fascinating part of advertising and marketing as “working with people who are solving interesting problems.”

“The more I spoke to people at Real Chemistry, the more I realized there was an awful lot of that,” said Johnson.

Johnson, who will be based in New York, said he will focus on helping the company operate more “efficiently and run more digitally, so we are going to internally make better use of our data and reduce the friction in the system.”

He wants to “make it an easier place to work so that people get more time to work on client work,” said Johnson, who for more than a decade served in information technology roles in the WPP network and as chief information officer at Wunderman Thompson. Before that, he worked in the software industry in Europe.

Real Chemistry rebranded from W2O last March. At the start of this year, Shankar Narayanan, a veteran of consultancies Cognizant and McKinsey & Co., replaced Jim Weiss as CEO of the network. Weiss moved into the role of founder and chairman and joined the firm’s investment partner, New Mountain Capital, as an executive adviser.