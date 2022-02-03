News

Real Chemistry names Andy Johnson as chief information officer

Johnson is a veteran of WPP’s Wunderman Thompson.

by Eric Berger / Added 2 hours ago

Johnson joins Real Chemistry from WPP.
Johnson joins Real Chemistry from WPP.

SAN FRANCISCO: Real Chemistry has hired Wunderman Thompson alum Andy Johnson as chief information officer. 

Johnson said he joined the healthcare-focused agency network because he sees the most fascinating part of advertising and marketing as “working with people who are solving interesting problems.” 

“The more I spoke to people at Real Chemistry, the more I realized there was an awful lot of that,” said Johnson. 

Johnson, who will be based in New York, said he will focus on helping the company operate more “efficiently and run more digitally, so we are going to internally make better use of our data and reduce the friction in the system.”

He wants to “make it an easier place to work so that people get more time to work on client work,” said Johnson, who for more than a decade served in information technology roles in the WPP network and as chief information officer at Wunderman Thompson. Before that, he worked in the software industry in Europe.

Real Chemistry rebranded from W2O last March. At the start of this year, Shankar Narayanan, a veteran of consultancies Cognizant and McKinsey & Co., replaced Jim Weiss as CEO of the network. Weiss moved into the role of founder and chairman and joined the firm’s investment partner, New Mountain Capital, as an executive adviser.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Lapierre is chief strategy and communications officer at PwC.

How businesses and communicators can build trust

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

FleishmanHillard launches behavior and insights unit

Joe Rogan (image via Getty)

What does Spotify need to do next?

Real Chemistry names Andy Johnson as chief information officer

Real Chemistry names Andy Johnson as chief information officer

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Doing digital differently: Innovation, NFTs and more

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 2.3.2022 - Una Pulizzi, Kyndryl

The PR Week: 2.3.2022 - Una Pulizzi, Kyndryl

NAPA Auto Parts brings on Golin, The Variable and Merkle

NAPA Auto Parts brings on Golin, The Variable and Merkle

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: It’s Groundhog Day. Again.

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: It’s Groundhog Day. Again.

New campaign imagines the horrors of slavery captured on social media

New campaign imagines the horrors of slavery captured on social media