Whirlpool appoints agency for Hotpoint and Indesit UK press office

AxiCom’s director of influencer marketing and consumer technology, Maria Arbalova, will lead on the account, working alongside Whirlpool media and communications manager Sara Bazeley and brand managers Charmaine Warner, who handles Indesit and Whirlpool, and Kimberley Garner, who looks after Hotpoint.

Bazeley said she was looking for an agency that would ignite “consumer passion” for the brands and products using “creative” campaigns and media engagement.

“Throughout the process, the AxiCom team showed they understood our technology and how to best engage with consumers,” she added.

Rosie Bannister, managing director of AxiCom UK, said the Hotpoint and Indesit brands are “staples in any home” and winning the account was a “huge honour".

“The combination of our creativity and skills at translating tech into stories that will resonate with consumers was a winning formula for Whirlpool UK’s brief," she said.

AxiCom was founded in 1994 and has 12 offices across the UK, Europe and the US, with about 200 employees. Specialising in tech comms, the agency is part of BCW Group and the wider WPP Group.