Zaid Al-Qassab: We need to talk about depression

I have depression. There, I’ve written it for the first time. Why is that so hard? I’ve suffered from depression, and periodic bouts of anxiety, for a decade. It hasn’t held me back from a successful career. But then, I’ve hidden it well. As far as my diagnosis is concerned, I’m lucky enough to be “mildly” depressive, so it’s easy enough to hide.

I’ve prided myself on being what I like to think of as “a high functioning depressive” who can pass unnoticed at work. Until now, only my family and closest friends were aware. I’ve not admitted it publicly, or to colleagues. And yet it’s not only a part of who I am, it’s also incredibly common – the Office for National Statistics reported that in the summer of 2021, 17% of adults experienced depression. If one in six people lives with depression, then why keep it a secret?

As I wrote the word “admitted”, which is the language of wrong-doing, I was complicit in the narrative that depression is something to be embarrassed about, rather than something that’s commonplace. This misplaced narrative of shame surrounding depression is something that does untold damage to thousands of individuals, and ultimately can cost lives. I appreciate it may be easier to be open when you have already reached CMO than it is for someone early on in their career, who fears the unjust stigma surrounding mental health affecting their future prospects.

I hope that my opening up will be a tiny contribution towards breaking down those false beliefs, and yet even as I write this, I am fearful. I’m scared of the effect it will have on my future career. Without feeling that I was in a safe environment at Channel 4, I am unlikely to have taken this step.

When I recently confided in my manager (Alex Mahon, the chief executive of Channel 4) she was an amazing listener and really supportive. But will all my colleagues be equally supportive, or will some of them now view me with suspicion and wonder if I can be trusted to do my job? Only time will tell.

And will future employers look at me the same way? Faced with the choice, will my track record be allowed to speak for itself, or will they think it’s not worth the risk of employing someone who has openly spoken about their own mental health?

The weight of expectation to be the creative, idea generators

It strikes me that we’ve heard senior marketers bravely share their stories about bereavement, cancer diagnoses, and the menopause – all topics that a generation ago were publicly taboo – but rarely about a personal history of mental illness. Why is that?

I believe it’s because of the weight of expectation on marketers to be the creative, idea generators in the room, brilliant communicators at work, and the life and soul of the party after hours. That’s the stereotypical role we are expected to play. And let’s face it, that doesn’t sit well with finding out that your dynamo of energy is also a depressive, or has anxiety before key meetings.

And yet, we know that some of the most brilliant creatives have lived with mental illness – artists from Vincent van Gogh to Tracy Emin, actors from Emma Thompson to Brad Pitt, musicians from Bruce Springsteen to Kendrick Lamar, and comedians from Tony Hancock to Catherine Tate. However, these superstars are a far cry from us marketers, trying to do our best in demanding times, in an industry plagued by notoriously short tenures, worried that any hint of weakness will be leapt upon as a reason for change.

So why “come out” now? (I don’t wish to compare this directly with coming out about one’s sexuality, but there isn’t even a positive language for it yet, so I am forced to borrow that expression.)

Well, my mind was changed by our recent decision to launch Inclusion Passports at Channel 4, a voluntary opportunity for individuals to open up to their manager about their own needs, from health and disability to more practical aspects, in order to build a more flexible and inclusive workplace. Managers are expected to offer this opportunity to everyone, and respond constructively with mutually agreed working adjustments.

As director of inclusion & diversity, I played a role in approving that plan. Yet there I was not able to talk about a fundamental aspect of my being. So I decided first to talk to Alex Mahon, and then to write this blog. I am sincerely hoping that being open about my illness helps others to do likewise. At very least, it shows depression is not a barrier to doing a senior marketing role.

Sadly, mental health issues are statistically more prevalent in diverse communities. We know that LGBT+ people and those of diverse ethnicity are more likely to suffer. Research on the reasons why is a lot less clear, but it’s a small leap of logic to the hypothesis that the unequal society we live in makes it harder for those with diverse characteristics.

Women aged 16-24 is another group with high mental health problems, and it’s common sense that this might be linked to unrealistic expectations from social media, something for which research is slowly emerging. Deeper understanding of these areas is badly needed.

Depression should not be a dirty secret

Could being more open about my depression help me personally? Well, I am certainly fed up with making excuses for why I don’t drink alcohol any more – I’m always driving, or having a night off – when the truth is it seems to exacerbate my depressive days, so I’ve decided to abstain.

And it’s unusual for a senior executive to be so insistent on leaving work early to play tennis in the working week, which has taken some obfuscation to avoid admitting that it’s the best tool I’ve found for managing my mental state.

And that’s before we mention the days I need to work from home to visit my therapist, or the many other adjustments I’ve made to manage my mental wellbeing.

I suspect I’ll be rather anxious about this for a while, I still well up with emotion when talking to others about it. But it’s not a dirty secret, and if I can’t take a stand on this, how can I expect others to change their attitudes?

If you don’t personally have depression but would like to understand more, including how to help friends or colleagues, then start by going online to read the many excellent articles available from the NHS, Mind, or Movember, amongst many others.

If someone opens up to you about their mental health, please don’t feel that you need to be an expert. Listening and asking them if they need support is all that’s required initially. You can then direct them to the resources above if they need more help or advice.

If you think you might be living with depression or other mental health issues and need help, please reach out now to the NHS, Mind, The Samaritans, or just to a friend or family member.

Or contact the advertising and media industry support organisation, Nabs, which provides advice on wellbeing including mental health to anyone who needs it. It can be reached on Support@nabs.org.uk or called on its confidential advice line on 0800 7707 6607. NABS also has a wide range of masterclasses, covering topics such as resilience and confidence, which are all free to our industry.

And if you live with depression without admitting it publicly, please know that you are not alone, and that when and whether to go public is your choice, but that there are many of us ready to support you.

Let’s normalise mental illness and start considering it as we do physical illness, something that’s simply a part of being human.

And as for “suffering”, “admitting” or “coming out”, from now on I’m going to refer to it as “being me”.

Zaid Al-Qassab is chief marketing officer and inclusion and diversity director at Channel 4. This is a version of a blog that he wrote for his colleagues and that he has shared more widely in order to try to help others in our industry. His article has been published on 3 February to coincide with Time To Talk Day which is run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness.

This article first appeared in Campaign.