Fridays appoints UK agency

In addition to picking up the PR work for Fridays, Boldspace will handle PR for cocktail bar and restaurant chain 63rd+1st and the parent company for both brands, Hostmore.

Boldspace will handle strategy, creative, content and execution across consumer and corporate PR. It plans to use its data and analytics platform, BoldLens, to assess its performance.

Agency co-founder Mike Robb and associate director Lou Kelly will handle the account, reporting to Dan Staples, chief marketing officer at Fridays and 63rd+1st.

“We’re leveraging our heritage to make Fridays famous again,” said Staples. “We needed an agency partner that was bold, energetic and adaptable to deliver our plans for rapid change and innovation. In Boldspace we have got just that.”

Robb said Fridays is an “iconic brand with a rich heritage brand”, but one that also “needs to do more than ever to stand out in an increasingly cluttered marketplace.

"Our brief is very squarely centred on making Fridays famous again, telling the world what the brand is about and why it is relevant to them today.”

Boldspace recently appointed Steph Bailey as chief communications officer, from FleishmanHillard, and Aivory Gaw as chief brand officer, taking the team to 28.

TGI Fridays was founded in New York in 1965 and its first UK restaurant opened in 1986. Fridays now has 85 sites across the UK, employing more than 4,000 people.

Hostmore listed on the London Stock Exchange in November 2021 and has a market cap of about £134m.