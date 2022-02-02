5 questions for Actum cofounder Kirill Goncharenko

NEW YORK: Former Mercury Public Affairs founding partner Kirill Goncharenko has cofounded global consultancy Actum LLC.

Along with co-managing partner Fabian Nunez, Goncharenko opened Actum with offices in Los Angeles, London, New York, Washington, DC, San Francisco and Sacramento, California.

The consultancy launched with two co-chairs: Mick Mulvaney, former Trump White House chief of staff and former director of the Office of Management and Budget, and former Senator Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND).

However, Heitkamp resigned as co-chair several days after the announcement, citing potential conflicts of interest with Actum and her advocacy and nonprofit work. Last week, it was also reported that Actum had a short-lived business relationship with Hungary’s government, which has ties to former President Donald Trump, officials from his administration and right-wing commentators and advocacy groups.

Here are Goncharenko’s plans for the consultancy in 2022…

Why launch Actum?

I've worked with Fabian Nunez for the better part of 12 or 13 years now, and as we've watched the industry, we've always thought that what we did for a living was becoming more meaningful to large corporations all over the world. It's become increasingly important for companies to manage all the things that swirl externally around an organization: government, politics, media, social, digital, activist. Having a sophisticated understanding of how to marshall those forces to accomplish business outcomes is becoming more and more valuable to potential clients. We thought there was a great business there, so we decided to launch Actum.

Who are your clients?

Our clients are everything from large Fortune 100 and FTSE clients to companies that haven't gone public yet. Some are pre-IPO, some are post-IPO. They really range the gamut in size and issue profile. This is a holistic business, and the work is not going to be process-oriented like an agency would. The work is going to be outcomes-oriented work. The one unifying characteristic of all of our clients is that they will be seeking to accomplish a very specific business outcome, and our expertise will be delivering that outcome for those clients.

You've hired from across the political spectrum. Why is a diversity of ideology across important?

We're really interested in diversity of ideology, diversity of background, diversity of experience and diversity of opinion because we have to have a sophisticated view of the world and provide meaningful counsel to clients. As much as we see these conflicts between Republicans and Democrats, progressives and conservatives in Washington and the state capitals, any meaningful outcome has to involve everybody. So we're trying to build a team with this level of diversity because it’s mandatory in the current environment to create meaningful value.

You and Nunez have an agency background. How will Actum differ from that?

At the end of the day, the success of our business will be driven by two things: people and culture. If we recruit and retain the best people and build exceptional culture, I think it will be a different business. There are a lot of policies in big corporations that we disagree with that will not migrate to Actum. We will put trust in our people and not legally bind them with restrictive covenants or vacation policies. We are going to invest in our folks and be much more involved in the community.

Do you have a comment about Omnicom's ongoing lawsuit against you and Nunez?

[Goncharenko and Nunez, former colleagues at Mercury, are being sued by Mercury parent company Omnicom Group for breach of contract and "stripping Mercury's California office of its employees and clients."]

There's a quote from Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, who refers to restrictive covenants as a form of modern-day slavery. There's a law that was just passed in Washington, DC, making restrictive covenants illegal. There is legislation in New Jersey, New York and other states to ban restrictive covenants. In one of their major initiatives, the Biden administration talked about eliminating restrictive covenants. This is a policy that's had its day and it's in the rear view mirror. It's a piece of weaponry that should not be available to people.