VCCP flies higher into metaverse with opening of Roblox office

VCCP has continued its metaverse expansion and opened its latest office on Roblox, the gaming and social platform.

The Roblox office is a reimagining of VCCP’s network and particularly inspired by its London Victoria office.

Across five virtual floors, there are homages to VCCP’s clients from across its global network, including a Comparethemarket.com meerkat enclosure and O2’s robot mascot, Bubl (see trailer below).

There are also non-playable character (AI-controlled) avatars of VCCP’s well-known staff, including VCCP founders Charles Vallance and Adrian Coleman. Executive creative director Monty Verdi also makes an appearance in the DJ booth.

Furthermore, conveying its commitment to the metaverse, this year, the annual staff photo (video below) was taken on the Roblox platform rather than in person.

The project was led by associate creative directors Ben Hopkins and Morten Legarth, alongside Alex Dalman, business director of VCCP’s innovation branch.

The site was collaboratively produced through VCCP’s global content studio, Girl & Bear, and Roblox builder, TrustMeImRussian.

“Gaming can be such an invisible world to non-gamers out there, especially for non-gamer marketeers, so we really wanted to show the possibilities within creative games like Roblox for VCCP employees and our clients, and also have a bit of fun too whilst we are at it," Dalman said.

The space is intended to educate worldwide colleagues about the opportunities within gaming and build prototype ideas for the agency’s brands.

The office follows on from VCCP’s last virtual offering, when it built The O2 in Fortnite Creative, as well as opening of a real-life office space in Stoke-on-Trent.

Roblox had nearly 50 million daily active users in 2021, with brands such as Nike, the BBC and Netflix all creating their own worlds within the space.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.