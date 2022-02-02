Timberland launches digital adventure exploring its history

Timberland has launched an immersive digital adventure called TimbsTrail, which tracks the footwear brand from its origins to the present day.

Through a gamified experience, consumers are taken on a journey through Timberland's history. The experience celebrates the stories, art, music and people that created the brand culture, and honors Timberland's heritage of boot-making innovation.

Guests can explore the evolution of Timberland's footwear innovation, from the original yellow boot to the heritage-inspired GreenStride boot collection, via a series of chapters. In each trail, participants can explore a digital setting, watch videos and collect boots.

New England Origins is a journey to a picturesque corner of New England, where the Timberland story started. Guests can walk through the original factory and meet a husky in the snowy landscape.

Tokyo/London/Italy focuses on reliving the early international moments of the brand. There is a party on the London Underground, a meet-the-Italian-"paninaro" and chat with a 1990s Harajuku girl.

Hip Hop Heritage is a step back in time to New York City in the 1990s through the decade's music, graffiti, food and fashion. Guests will hear stories from rapper Fat Joe and follow the rise of the original yellow boot.

Green Dream allows guests to experience a lush green world through stories of responsible sourcing, tree planting and sustainable design.

Collab City is an exploration of Timberland collaborations including with Bee Line, The North Face and Spongebob.

"The future activate" looks to the future with a focus on Timberland's commitment to purposeful product innovation and eco-leadership.

The TimbsTrails experience was developed in partnership with R/GA. The experience will also be brought to life in Timberland retail stores globally.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.