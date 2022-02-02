FleishmanHillard launches Culture Unit to guide brands in new ‘era of people power’

FleishmanHillard’s new Culture Unit plans to analyse its consumer trend and insight findings to guide clients on how to position their brand, product or organisation in the future.

It will also team up with other organisations to further inform its guidance, such as a partnership with the Unstereotype Alliance convened by UN Women, which it says “seeks to end harmful stereotypes in all communications and advertising”.

Lauren Winter (pictured, above), FleishmanHillard’s global managing director of consumer culture, who will lead the new unit, said agencies were now operating in an “era of people power where the normal expectations of businesses and brands are so much more than they’ve ever been”.

She said the Culture Unit had been created to help clients mitigate those “risks in the cultural sphere”, but also “actually do and say something brave to build reputation. Partnerships such as the Unstereotype Alliance allow us to do this authentically.

“Creating an inclusive experience starts with the language we use, and this partnership will arm our employees with the tools and education to progress this positive force for change.”

Claire Barnett, the UK executive director at UN Women, said it was “delighted” to be working alongside FleishmanHillard, which she said joins a “growing coalition of allies and businesses committed to diverse and inclusive advertising and marketing communications in order to create a more equal world”.

Barnett added that UN Women has “big plans for 2022” and said the addition of FleishmanHillard’s “deep expertise” in PR and marketing would help UN Women drive “industry-wide change”.

The Culture Unit will work across FleishmanHillard’s top 200 clients, offering below-the-line cultural insights that it said would lead to “braver and community-changing campaigns”.

FleishmanHillard was ranked 11th in PRWeek’s Top 150 consultancies in 2021. UK revenue hit £35.3m in 2020. The agency has been part of Omnicom Group since 1997.