The PR Week: 2.3.2022 - Una Pulizzi, Kyndryl

Kyndryl's global head of corporate affairs talks about spinning off from IBM, cultivating company culture during COVID-19, being a GE comms team alum and more.

by Steve Barrett & Sabrina Sanchez / Added 3 hours ago

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and reporter Sabrina Sanchez are joined by Una Pulizzi, global head of corporate affairs at Kyndryl.

Podcast topics:

- Pulizzi talks about Kyndryl's $19 billion spinoff from IBM in November 2021, how to organize and tell the brand story of a new business under COVID-19 restrictions, Pulizzi's career path in the Clinton Administration, Citi, World Bank and GE, and more;

- Discussing how media companies' crisis comms around controversial public figures, from Joe Rogan’s podcast and allegations of spreading of vaccine misinformation to Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension from The View over insensitive remarks regarding the holocaust to Jeff Zucker's sudden resignation from CNN due to an undisclosed workplace relationship;

- The latest in football comms, from The Washington Football Team’s rebrand to the Commanders to Tom Brady’s retirement;

- The week’s most notable people moves, including Jim Hughes taking over as CEO at Trailrunner and David McCulloch joining Google's Tapestry spinoff;

- Discussing restructuring and acquisition news, including Finn Partners’ acquisition of woman-owned brand strategy and creative firm AHA and Pan Communications’ reorganization;

- Entries are open for two fun and creative submission-based features: PRWeek’s Pets in PR launch and the return of the ever-popular Cover Contest.

