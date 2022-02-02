PrettyGreen launches influencer agency

What They Said is already working on existing PrettyGreen clients including Hasbro and Pantene. PrettyGreen said the firm’s work would be driven by “authenticity, creativity and inclusivity”.

It also said the ”generic platform approach to influencer marketing is diluting influence and credibility”, while the more targeted and personalised approach What They Said plans to offer will deliver “tenfold in terms of value and sincerity”.

Client services director Stratton, who joins from The Studio London and has previously worked on social and influencer marketing campaigns for Facebook, McDonald’s and Pfizer, will lead a team of five.

“What They Said feels different to a lot of other agencies out there,” he said. “We’re not about vanity metrics, Sponcon, reach campaigns or delivering big numbers without context.

“We build authentic relationships with relevant creators and have a unique strategic framework that allows us to create and deliver bespoke creative solutions for brands that deliver a commercial impact.”

PrettyGreen group managing director Sarah Henderson said influencer marketing has “always been at the heart of PrettyGreen. We run our PR business in an authentic way and we believe this should also be applied to influencer marketing in order to deliver more impact.”

What They Said will sit within the PrettyGreen Group alongside PrettyGreen and The Producers.