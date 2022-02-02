‘Appointing one person to lead is key’ – a client-side perspective on pitching

Truth be told, pitching is an emotive subject for good reason. For agencies it takes time, resource and effort, often with unreasonable deadlines. For those client-side, there are internal stakeholders to manage, international perspectives when it comes to global brands, and the same last-minute deadlines.

Combined, this leads to frustration on both sides, which is exaggerated when pitch processes are not well planned. News that the PRCA is calling for a review will be welcomed by everyone involved.

The perfect pitch process is idealistic, but there is good practice already in place and, when applied properly, it should help remove some of the pain and said frustration. For me, this starts with the client team running the process.

Appointing one person to lead the process is key. I’m biased, but all the better if this person is from the PR or communications team, because they will have the best understanding of what is needed. Marketing, brand and procurement will each play an important role, and the former might even be paying the agency fees, but having one person co-ordinate the pitch, prepare the brief and be a point of contact for all parties involved works best, in my experience.

This is also important because the PR lead should be maintaining relationships within the industry, informed about agencies, the brands they are working with and campaigns delivered. This avoids starting from scratch and seeking 20 credential decks, narrowed down to double-digit shortlists. No one has time for that.

Instead, choose a small number of agencies that fit the brief, be upfront about the numbers involved in the pitch, and work with them as a prospective extension of team from the outset.

The brief should then be owned by the pitch lead, who will manage input from all-important internal stakeholders. As well as the obvious information – the objectives, success measures and budget – thought also needs to be given to the pitch process; the meeting set-up, how agencies will be evaluated and feedback shared, and who makes the final decision. Doing this upfront is time-consuming, but helps everyone down the line.

Now, dare I say it, procurement also needs to be involved as early as possible. They bring knowledge, ensure the team evaluates things in a consistent manner and can identify things that add value – such as access to tools, reports and training – that even the agency doesn’t maximise in the process.

Lastly, often the uncomfortable bit: giving feedback. Having lost pitches in the past, I know all too well how important feedback is. Hearing you are a close second might gloss over things, but no one learns from it. It’s important for the whole client-side team to share their feedback with the lead, and for them to share it. No one likes to hear they haven’t won, or that their ideas didn’t land well, but sharing the feedback completes the process the right way.

All this sounds simplistic, and of course I’m only scratching the surface, but good planning and courtesy go a long way to removing some of the pain we often read and hear about.

Andrew Roache is head of corporate affairs at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company