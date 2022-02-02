Gillette returns to Super Bowl for first time in 16 years

Gillette will return to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2006.

The brand’s 30-second spot, created by Grey, will air during the second quarter of the Super Bowl LVI broadcast on NBC on February 13.

The Procter & Gamble personal care brand will promote a new product, the GilletteLabs razer, which comes with an exfoliating bar to remove dirt and debris from the skin.

The ad won’t contain the typical bells and whistles of a Super Bowl spot. Instead, Gillette promises an “innovation-focused campaign” spotlighting the razer as a “quick and easy shave.”

“We are extremely excited to be back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2006, as the GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar launch is a big one for us that deserves this national stage,” Mariana McQuattie, senior vice president, P&G Grooming, North America, said in a press statement. “We’re even more excited to add to our legacy in sports with our Super Bowl activity. We truly believe GilletteLabs with Exfoliating Bar is a game changer. Men who’ve tried it love it and say they would never go back to an ordinary razor.”

In addition to the spot, the campaign will include the GilletteLabs Roller Skating experience, an outdoor activation in Santa Monica, California, throughout Super Bowl weekend. The roller skating event will show how the GilletteLabs razer combines shaving and exfoliation in one stroke — just as effortless as roller skating.

As Gillette gears up for the Big Game, Tide, another Procter & Gamble brand, will be sitting on the bench. It marks the first time the detergent brand hasn’t appeared in the Super Bowl since 2019.

When Gillette took on the Super Bowl in 2006, it ran a minute-long ad featuring two scientists flying by helicopter to a secret desert base. The scientists combined two beams of light to create Gillette’s five-bladed Fusion razor.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.