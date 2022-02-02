London Communications Agency builds team as fee income tops £5m

As well as taking steps to develop its senior team, London Communications Agency (LCA), which works on campaigns, consultations and content for clients across the built environment sector, reported 12 per cent fee growth in 2021, with fee income of more than £5.1m. It is the first time fee income at the agency has exceeded the £5m mark.

The growth has been driven by existing clients in the property sector such as Landsec – the UK’s biggest commercial property development and investment group – as well as developer Argent and the Earls Court Development Company.

Andrea Klettner, currently senior communications manager at the developer Lendlease, will join LCA’s 56-strong team as associate director later this month. The former journalist was previously news editor at the industry title Building Design and a reporter at Construction News. She also had a stint at the agency ING Media as a senior account director.

LCA's internal promotions include three team members moving up to senior account executive, one to account manager, six to senior account manager, one to account director and one to associate director – a new tier for the agency.

Harriet Shone, currently account director, after joining LCA last year from Westminster Council, is being promoted to the latter role.

The agency's chief executive, Jonny Popper, said: “LCA remains committed to promoting from within, and we continue to attract top talent with a range of relevant experience. Over the past 12 months we have invested in and added to our team, which is now 56 people and growing.

“We have actively developed our full-service offer and are growing work from corporate retainers and social media, as well as acting on major development opportunities right across London.

“We believe we offer an unparalleled service to clients in the built environment sector, benefiting from over 20 years of experience acting on some of the most complex issues and projects, trusted by organisations across the public and private sectors.”