Traliant, Mathison select SourceCode Communications as PR AOR

NEW YORK: Online compliance training company Traliant and diverse hiring technology platform Mathison have named SourceCode Communications as their PR agency of record.

Both accounts were won as part of a competitive pitch process; there were no incumbents.

As AOR for Trailiant, SourceCode will be responsible for media relations and byline support as well as building brand recognition. For Mathinson, the agency will lead PR and brand visibility efforts.

The wins come amid both companies’ continued growth as businesses scale their diversity efforts. Trailiant, for instance, has served more than 8,000 organizations with online compliance training services to date. Mathison, on the other hand, has worked with companies including HelloFresh, Sonos and Accenture with real-time DEI analytics to uncover diversity gaps, source underrepresented candidates and reduce bias in the hiring process.

“At SourceCode, we are intentionally focused on ensuring our agency represents the world around us, that we’re an inclusive place to work and we foster a community of collaboration,” said Kristen Stippich, EVP of client services at SourceCode, in a press release. “It’s been a privilege to work with like-minded companies like Traliant and Mathison that are using technology to help companies of all sizes, across all industries, achieve the same goals.”

Stippich will lead both accounts and will be supported by account director Cori Cagide and senior account director Katie McGovern. SourceCode declined to disclose the size of the account in billings.

SourceCode recently expanded its offerings last year with the acquisition of integrated creative agency Strike2, adding advertising and creative capabilities as well as integrated campaign development to its digital strategy services.