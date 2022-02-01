David McCulloch named head of comms at Alphabet moonshot Tapestry

SAN FRANCISCO: Tapestry, a moonshot project from Google’s X, has named David McCulloch as head of communications.

Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded X in 2010 to develop advanced technology. It has spawned projects including self-driving car company Waymo and geothermal energy start-up Dandelion. Tapestry launched last year with the goal of making it easier for electrical grid operators and utilities to adopt renewable energy.

In this newly created position, McCulloch will build communications strategy for Tapestry's development of tools that simulate and predict energy-grid issues, helping to smooth the introduction of more renewable power and ultimately helping to reduce climate change. He will report to Tapestry operations director Glenn Littlejohns when he joins the company on February 14.

With a background in energy, McCulloch was drawn to Tapestry to find solutions for climate change.

"I have two boys, aged 10 and 12, and I want them to know I’ve done everything I can to protect their planet," he said, adding that more than 30% of the greenhouse-gas emissions come from electricity generation. "I hope that by joining Tapestry, I can accelerate the elimination of fossil fuels and add renewables faster, while keeping the world’s electrical grids stable."

McCulloch is set to join Tapestry from Hitachi Vantara, where he helped to reposition the company as a leader in using data to solve business, societal and sustainability challenges. Before Hitachi, he worked at Bloom Energy, GE and Cisco.

McCulloch's work at GE won a 2018 PRweek Award for Best B2B Campaign.

"The work I did leading communications for GE’s first chief digital officer, Ganesh Bell, helped paint a picture for what was possible if we applied data science to climate challenges," McCulloch said. "It’s exciting to have another opportunity to realize that dream."