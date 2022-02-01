Jim Hughes named TrailRunner International CEO

NEW YORK: TrailRunner International has named Jim Hughes as its CEO as former chief executive Jim Wilkinson stepped into the role of executive chairman.

Wilkinson will focus on implementing the firm’s global growth strategy while counseling strategic clients.

The leadership change took place last month. Hughes, who has served as MD at TrailRunner since it launched in 2016, is based in the firm’s Truckee, California, office.

“It’s an exciting time for TrailRunner as more and more organizations turn to us for help navigating these complex times,” Hughes said via email. “I’m humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead this incredible team and to continue working with [Wilkinson] as our executive chairman as we continue to grow and expand.”

In addition to his role as MD, Hughes has chaired the firm’s executive committee since 2020. Last year, the firm opened its new headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area and a regional office in Nashville. The agency has offices in San Francisco, New York, Shanghai and Washington, DC.

TrailRunner’s offices will continue to be led by MD Pat Shortridge in Dallas/Fort Worth; MD Lauren DiGeronimo in Truckee, California; MD Trudy Wang in Shanghai; MD Kelly Wallace in New York and director Sarah Grubbs in Nashville.

“We will continue to hire at that level and every level of the firm as we grow,” said Hughes. He noted that he is no longer MD, but is continuing to lead the executive committee.

Before joining TrailRunner, Hughes served as SVP and head of media relations for Citizens Financial Group. He also previously worked for Comcast and for CVS Health in roles focused on corporate communications, crisis communications, public policy communications, reputation management and consumer and B2B PR.

A former political, legal affairs and breaking news reporter for The Denver Post, Hughes was a member of the reporting team that won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news in 2000, and he covered the 2003 invasion of Iraq as an embedded reporter.

Wilkinson left his role as Alibaba’s SVP and head of international corporate affairs in 2016 to found TrailRunner. The firm’s focus areas include special situations and corporate assignments spanning financial communications, crisis communications, corporate reputation, sports and reputational work across the full spectrum of corporate affairs.

"Jim Hughes has played an integral role in helping me instill a culture at TrailRunner International that is 100% focused on teamwork, service, diversity and inclusion and helping clients win," said Wilkinson, via email. "He was there with me when I founded TrailRunner, and I know that as CEO he will continue to drive our growth as an adviser to clients facing major inflection points. I'm not going anywhere, of course – I will continue to work closely with Jim and the rest of our incredible TrailRunner team and with our clients as executive chairman."

TrailRunner does not disclose its clients, but said its roster includes companies headquartered in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The firm said it has more than doubled in size since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.