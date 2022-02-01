News Analysis

Why Jack Monroe cuts through

The success of a tweet is usually determined by how many ‘likes’ it gets. Food writer and activist Jack Monroe is often divisive, and hasn’t been shy to reveal that she is on the receiving end of a lot of hate – but she gets a lot of likes too.

by James Halliwell / Added 5 hours ago

Rather than likes, perhaps the success of a tweet should be determined by how many times it is read, digested, understood and engaged with. How does 10 million sound?

Of course, results count more than likes. And her original tweet, part of a long thread on how the Consumer Price Index and Retail Price Index do not tell the full story of the impact of inflation, may be one of Monroe’s biggest achievements to date. Using Twitter to fight on behalf of those in poverty and worst affected by the cost of living crisis, her cut-through is impressive. And it led to a huge result.

So how does she generate enough coverage to make a PR chief swoon?

Truth

The only thing more powerful than the truth is a simple truth. Monroe uses them all the time.

Coupled with a disarming frankness, she presents truth without spin or bluster. It’s effective, and the stark simplicity of her tweets echoes the austere situations she’s often describing.

The simple composition of Monroe’s tweets increases both their power and poignancy when they land, especially when they are framed against a backdrop of the hardship and deprivation those in poverty experience on a daily basis.

Reinforcing the truth is her use of simple mathematics. Numbers never lie, and she’s been fighting this fight for so long she has spreadsheets of data to make evidential claims about price hikes and supermarket 'value' range reductions that present in real terms how things are changing.

When she started out, Monroe blogged about politics in the age of austerity, with some low-cost recipes thrown in. Now she’s a bona fide food writer and cookbook author who has blurred the lines of food and politics with this latest mission to combat price hikes in supermarkets’ most affordable ranges.

Authentic

Monroe lived an early adulthood few would envy. But her experiences now power her crusade to help those less fortunate than herself and give her a core of authenticity that reinforces her mission and her ultimate message that socio-economic unfairness is prevalent in the UK.

When she talks about poverty and hunger it’s from a place of painful experience, and occasionally with a voice that is harsh and filled with frustration, but more often it’s reasoned, calm and empathetic.

Relatable

Monroe often blurs social inequality issues with a light-hearted self-deprecation, making her message serious and relevant but friendly and relatable.

Accessible

Monroe is not behind a paywall, she’s on Twitter, which makes her words widely accessible – although the abuse she receives on Twitter has forced her into limiting replies to people she follows.

However, this course of action has added to an already strong sense of community among her followers, inspiring loyalty from those she does follow and creating a ‘club’ of supporters.

Disruptive

Monroe also has disruptive energy. She’s a rebel with a very good cause, and her attitudinal approach, in essence, is to speak truth to power while giving it two fingers at the same time.

By aligning herself with the impoverished, combined with the defiant way she goes about it, she taps into the disruptive zeitgeist as well as the longstanding British love of the underdog.

And her approach enthuses others. This call to action on Twitter, for example, rounds up an 11-strong team of Twitter handles including the DWP, foodbank organisation the Trussell Trust, the Labour party, The Guardian, Leon founder and healthy-food campaigner Henry Dimbleby and LBC radio call-in host James O’Brien.

Unprompted support also arrives from other huge names.

Coverage

As for generating publicity, Monroe makes her own noise on Twitter, then the press comes calling. Rather than selling in, she’s doing her own thing, and, in an almost complete reversal of the first rule of of PR – don’t become the story – she can’t escape playing a starring role. Either way, it amplifies her message even more.

Of course she ruffles feathers. Some view Monroe as a shouty rabble-rouser with a naive view of the reality of life who gobs off about her demands then rakes in the cash from her cookbooks.

This seriously underestimates someone who has carved out a career from experiencing the kind of poverty, deprivation and suffering she now spends her time rallying against on behalf of others, when she could quite reasonably put her feet up and write a few recipes or put her face to a range of low-priced but healthy ready meals for a supermarket.

It’s fair to say that Monroe doesn’t abide by any of the established rules of PR or comms. But then, she doesn’t have a product to sell, or a brand to promote or protect. And that single tweet, the first in a thread, was read, digested, understood and engaged with by more than 10 million people and organisations – including the Office for National Statistics, which created the index used for the inflation calculation. Now that calculation is being changed.

Ultimately, Monroe’s freedom from any traditional PR/comms constraints is her biggest strength when it comes to cutting through. And whether anyone agrees with her motives, tactics or approach, there’s no doubt she achieves that.

