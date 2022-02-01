Why Jack Monroe cuts through

Rather than likes, perhaps the success of a tweet should be determined by how many times it is read, digested, understood and engaged with. How does 10 million sound?

TEN MILLION PEOPLE HAVE READ THAT THREAD. I cannot even begin to tell you how this feels after ~ten long years~ of campaigning on this, that so many people have collectively sat up and taken notice. Thankyou, each and every one of you. I’m having a very busy day! — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 20, 2022

Of course, results count more than likes. And her original tweet, part of a long thread on how the Consumer Price Index and Retail Price Index do not tell the full story of the impact of inflation, may be one of Monroe’s biggest achievements to date. Using Twitter to fight on behalf of those in poverty and worst affected by the cost of living crisis, her cut-through is impressive. And it led to a huge result.

Delighted to be able to tell you that the @ONS have just announced that they are going to be changing the way they collect and report on the cost of food prices and inflation to take into consideration a wider range of income levels and household circumstances �� #VimesBootsIndex — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 26, 2022

So how does she generate enough coverage to make a PR chief swoon?

Truth

The only thing more powerful than the truth is a simple truth. Monroe uses them all the time.

Coupled with a disarming frankness, she presents truth without spin or bluster. It’s effective, and the stark simplicity of her tweets echoes the austere situations she’s often describing.

If you’ve never nibbled a stock cube to try to ease hunger pains, or drunk the formula milk that the foodbank gave your baby, you really have no business trying to tell people who have experienced real poverty that we ‘just don’t understand economics’. Oh, we really fucking do. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 20, 2022

The simple composition of Monroe’s tweets increases both their power and poignancy when they land, especially when they are framed against a backdrop of the hardship and deprivation those in poverty experience on a daily basis.

Reinforcing the truth is her use of simple mathematics. Numbers never lie, and she’s been fighting this fight for so long she has spreadsheets of data to make evidential claims about price hikes and supermarket 'value' range reductions that present in real terms how things are changing.

This time last year, the cheapest pasta in my local supermarket (one of the Big Four), was 29p for 500g. Today it’s 70p. That’s a 141% price increase as it hits the poorest and most vulnerable households. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

When she started out, Monroe blogged about politics in the age of austerity, with some low-cost recipes thrown in. Now she’s a bona fide food writer and cookbook author who has blurred the lines of food and politics with this latest mission to combat price hikes in supermarkets’ most affordable ranges.

Now, picture if you will, the demographic of the voter who has kept the current Party in power for the last 11 years. Imagine the Chancellor having to explain to them that their precious microwave dinner now cost almost four times what it did yesterday.



Yeah, didn’t think so. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

Authentic

Monroe lived an early adulthood few would envy. But her experiences now power her crusade to help those less fortunate than herself and give her a core of authenticity that reinforces her mission and her ultimate message that socio-economic unfairness is prevalent in the UK.

I mean of all the things, the Prime Minister claiming that he’s cutting the cost of living while the price of basic food products shoot up by THREE HUNDRED AND FORTY FOUR PERCENT is the one I’m properly angry enough to riot over. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

When she talks about poverty and hunger it’s from a place of painful experience, and occasionally with a voice that is harsh and filled with frustration, but more often it’s reasoned, calm and empathetic.

But I guess when the vast majority of our media were privately educated and came from the same handful of elite universities, nobody thinks to actually check in with anyone out here in the world to see how we’re doing. (Fucking terribly, thanks for asking.) — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

To return to the luxury ready meal example, if the price of that had risen at the same rate as the cheapest rice in the supermarket, that £7.50 lasagne would now cost £25.80.



Dine In For £10 would be £34.40.



We’re either all in this together, or we aren’t.



(Spoiler: we aren’t) — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 19, 2022

Relatable

Monroe often blurs social inequality issues with a light-hearted self-deprecation, making her message serious and relevant but friendly and relatable.

Almost typed a tweet apologising for my unkempt hair on @Lorraine this morning before I realised that anyone who cares more about a literal hair out of place on morning telly than about 2.6 million foodbank users and rocketing food prices isn’t really worth apologising to anyway. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 24, 2022

Accessible

Monroe is not behind a paywall, she’s on Twitter, which makes her words widely accessible – although the abuse she receives on Twitter has forced her into limiting replies to people she follows.

I’m getting DMs asking why I restrict comments on tweets. I’ve been open about my mental health, unfortunately for some people admitting vulnerability is an invitation to exploit it. I try to follow as many good people as I can, but am trying to stay focused on what’s important. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 30, 2022

However, this course of action has added to an already strong sense of community among her followers, inspiring loyalty from those she does follow and creating a ‘club’ of supporters.

The last 2 weeks of campaigning have actually taken 10 years to pull off - 10 years of trying to be heard about how difficult things are for those with the least. The issue isn’t going to go away, and neither am I. Thanks everyone for your support; couldn’t have done this alone. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 31, 2022

Disruptive

Monroe also has disruptive energy. She’s a rebel with a very good cause, and her attitudinal approach, in essence, is to speak truth to power while giving it two fingers at the same time.

So Tory MSP Rachael Hamilton claims that people using food banks are ‘less well educated’ about food and cookery. Rachael, I wrote my first best selling cookery book AS A FOOD BANK USER and have gone on to write six more. How many has she written, can anyone check? — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 27, 2022

By aligning herself with the impoverished, combined with the defiant way she goes about it, she taps into the disruptive zeitgeist as well as the longstanding British love of the underdog.

And her approach enthuses others. This call to action on Twitter, for example, rounds up an 11-strong team of Twitter handles including the DWP, foodbank organisation the Trussell Trust, the Labour party, The Guardian, Leon founder and healthy-food campaigner Henry Dimbleby and LBC radio call-in host James O’Brien.

Unprompted support also arrives from other huge names.

Jack @BootstrapCook does so much for others. It would be great if those of you who can would support her and her work. It doesn’t take much, and it would mean so much https://t.co/jyFXAUOQqU — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) January 29, 2022

Coverage

As for generating publicity, Monroe makes her own noise on Twitter, then the press comes calling. Rather than selling in, she’s doing her own thing, and, in an almost complete reversal of the first rule of of PR – don’t become the story – she can’t escape playing a starring role. Either way, it amplifies her message even more.

Right, that’s all from me for media for a while. Thanks to the Sunday People, Mirror, Guardian, Financial Times, The Times, Sunday Times, Independent, More Or Less, GMB, Lorraine, This Morning, 5Live, Radio 2, BBC London News, BBC News, PM, Radio 4, ITV, LBC, TalkRADIO… — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 31, 2022

Morning! Today is BBC Radio, More Or Less, This Morning, Womans Hour, The Grocer, MSE, the ONS, New Statesman, Trussell Trust, the Sunday Times, ITV, and at some point writing an article for House magazine (the one that goes to all MPs). First, coffee. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 26, 2022

Of course she ruffles feathers. Some view Monroe as a shouty rabble-rouser with a naive view of the reality of life who gobs off about her demands then rakes in the cash from her cookbooks.

I find it very revealing how different news outlets frame this:



BBC: ‘Jack Monroe row’



Telegraph: ‘Jack Monroe’s demands’



ITV: ‘Jack Monroe pressure’



FT: ‘Why supermarkets should listen to Jack Monroe’



Mirror, People, Guardian: ‘Jack Monroe’s campaign’ — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 26, 2022

This seriously underestimates someone who has carved out a career from experiencing the kind of poverty, deprivation and suffering she now spends her time rallying against on behalf of others, when she could quite reasonably put her feet up and write a few recipes or put her face to a range of low-priced but healthy ready meals for a supermarket.

I don’t shout about this and I’m uncomfortable tweeting about it, but I feel compelled to point out (in the face of a hostile disinformation campaign) that my fees from the Sunday People and Guardian articles will be donated to the Trussell Trust, as standard. — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 23, 2022

It’s fair to say that Monroe doesn’t abide by any of the established rules of PR or comms. But then, she doesn’t have a product to sell, or a brand to promote or protect. And that single tweet, the first in a thread, was read, digested, understood and engaged with by more than 10 million people and organisations – including the Office for National Statistics, which created the index used for the inflation calculation. Now that calculation is being changed.

Delighted to be able to tell you that the @ONS have just announced that they are going to be changing the way they collect and report on the cost of food prices and inflation to take into consideration a wider range of income levels and household circumstances �� #VimesBootsIndex — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 26, 2022

Ultimately, Monroe’s freedom from any traditional PR/comms constraints is her biggest strength when it comes to cutting through. And whether anyone agrees with her motives, tactics or approach, there’s no doubt she achieves that.

(And while this may have the hallmarks of a successful PR campaign, I’m just a lone woman with a biro and a righteous fury. There isn’t a big enough salary in the world to give someone else the headache of running my socials or trying to tell me what not to say. ��) — Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) January 31, 2022