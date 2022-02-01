Timeline of a crisis: Spotify, Neil Young and Joe Rogan

January 31

R&B singer India Arie says in an Instagram post that she will follow in Neil Young's footsteps and take her music off Spotify, saying she made her decision because of podcast host Joe Rogan’s “problematic” statements on race, not just his COVID-19 misinformation.

Meanwhile, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, singer Jewel and surfer Kelly Slater come out in support of Rogan after his apology.

January 30

Spotify says that it will add a “content advisory” to COVID-19 podcast episodes.

In a video uploaded to Instagram on Sunday night, Rogan thanks Spotify for being supportive of him, apologizes for the backlash the company is getting and defends his decision to book controversial guests. He also promises to "balance things out" with differing opinions.

January 29

Nils Lofgren, guitarist for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, says in a statement on his website that he has pulled 27 years’ worth of music from Spotify.

“We encourage all musicians, artists and music lovers everywhere, to stand with us all, and cut ties with Spotify. ... Pick up your sword and start swinging! Neil [Young] always has. Stand with him, us (Joni Mitchell!), and others. It’s a powerful action YOU can all take NOW, to honor truth, humanity and the heroes risking their lives every day to save ours.”

Bestselling author and researcher Brené Brown also decides to stall her podcasts “Unlocking Us” and “Dare to Lead. She tweets about her decision.

I will not be releasing any podcasts until further notice. To our #UnlockingUs and #DaretoLead communities, I’m sorry and I'll let you know if and when that changes.



Stay awkward, brave, and kind. ❤️����❤️ — Brené Brown (@BreneBrown) January 29, 2022

January 28

Singer Joni Mitchell decides to remove all of her music from Spotify.

In a statement, she says, “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

Amazon Music takes advantage of competitor Spotify’s situation by giving Young fans a free four-month subscription to Amazon Music using a link created specifically for Young. The offer is available for one week, beginning on January 28.

January 26

In response to Young’s letter, Spotify says it will remove the singer’s music. A Spotify spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter, “We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon.” On Twitter, backlash grows against Spotify over its decision to support Rogan and Young fans pledge to cancel their Spotify subscriptions.

January 24

Young posts a letter on his website to his management and record label explaining that he wants his music removed from the platform because it is “spreading fake information about vaccines, potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.” He adds that Spotify “can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both,” referencing the vaccine misinformation Rogan has peddled on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rolling Stone reported. He later deletes the letter.

January 12

A group of 270 scientists, professors, doctors and healthcare workers pen an open letter to Spotify about Rogan’s podcast, specifically calling out the episode featuring Malone. In the letter, they ask the streaming service to “establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform.”

December 31

On Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he interviews Dr. Robert Malone, a virologist who says he's one of the creators of mRNA technology. Malone makes baseless claims about COVID-19, stating that "mass formation psychosis" led people to believe the vaccines were effective and discussing how President Joe Biden had withheld data that supported ivermectin as a valid treatment. YouTube removes a video of the interview and Twitter bans Malone for violations of its COVID-19 misinformation policy.