Finn Partners buys integrated marketing shop AHA

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired brand strategy and creative firm AHA.

The women-owned integrated marketing agency was founded in 1994 by Betsy Henning and was an early advocate of purpose-driven marketing, specializing in creative storytelling.

AHA’s client portfolio spans technology, consumer, financial services, b-to-b and employee engagement, with current and past clients including Nike, Microsoft, HP, VMware, Johnson & Johnson, Comcast and NBCUniversal.

AHA's expertise in employee engagement, content marketing, corporate social responsibility and sustainability was a big draw for Peter Finn, Finn Partners managing partner and CEO.

"The thing that really made this opportunity stand out for us was the internal communications and employee engagement angle, which is a business that's been significant in our industry for a long time," he said. "Since the ‘great resignation,’ employee engagement has grown even more important."

With the acquisition, Finn is launching a global internal communications and employee engagement practice, of which Henning will be a managing partner. AHA will operate under the Finn brand name.

The two agencies' cohesion goes beyond a mutual desire to focus on employee satisfaction in a time of the "great resignation." Henning said she was drawn to Finn's values, citing an instance when Finn's father, David, refused to discount the harmful effects of smoking to client Philip Morris and ultimately lost the account in the 1960's.

"When I read about Peter's father's work with Philip Morris in his obituary, we were well into our conversation [about the acquisition] by then," said Henning, whose mother died of smoking-related cancer within days of her founding AHA. "That cemented for me that I had found the right place."

Henning said that AHA’s leadership will remain in place, and the agency will carry on with business as usual without staff reorganization or layoff.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The AHA acquisition is the latest in an acquisition streak Finn Partners has been on for several months. The agency snapped up U.K.-based healthcare-focused comms consultancy InHealth Communications last October and bought Hawaii-based Anthology Marketing Group weeks later. The agency also acquired boutique travel and hospitality agency Hawkins International PR in November and Irish integrated communications firm 360 in December.

Pharmacy Podcast Network also joined Finn Partners in November.