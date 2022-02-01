The Academy hires Cow veteran as ECD

Donald Swanepoel (pictured) will partner with The Academy co-founder Dan Glover and oversee creative and the agency’s studio, the company said.

The duo previously worked together at Cow PR – Swanepoel joined that firm in 2003 and went on to launch and lead Cow Africa. He later founded his own creative consultancy, Herd Africa, in Cape Town before returning to Cow in London.

Swanepoel said: “The Academy is an agency I’ve long admired, and the opportunity to join the team, reconnect with Dan, and help build on the success they’ve already enjoyed was too good to turn down. We have big ambitions creatively and I'm looking forward to playing a part in realising them.”

Glover said: “Donald is one of the industry’s brightest minds, who is able to think both strategically and creatively. Added to that is a level of craft not typically associated with PR agencies. I’m excited to be reunited and look forward to the work we’ll make together.”

The Academy generated record revenue of almost £5m in 2021, following growth of about 10 per cent on the previous year. Recent wins at the London-based consumer PR agency have included PizzaExpress and Holland & Barrett.