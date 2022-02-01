Sony hires agency to handle 'gargantuan' Spider-Man PR

Play has already started working on the account and will run several creative activations over the next few months ahead of the streaming home launch, the date of which is yet to be announced.

Originally released in December 2021, in terms of receipts, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' ranks as the sixth biggest cinema release in history with ticket sales topping $1.7bn.

“No Way Home has blown cinema audiences and records away,” said Sony’s head of PR and partnerships Lucy Preacher.

“We are making huge plans for its release on home entertainment. Play’s pitch was digital-first and tapped into modern culture which entirely answered the brief for this gargantuan franchise."

Play founder Rowan Adams said the win was a “game-changing moment in the history of Play", adding that "working on a franchise as big as Spider-Man is utterly thrilling".

Play, which is backed by 72Point, launched in March 2020 and has worked with over 30 brands, including Channel 5, Moonpig and Craft Gin Club. It also works with Viacom CBS streaming service Pluto TV to support its PR in the UK.

Play was named Best New Consultancy at the PRWeek UK Awards in 2021.