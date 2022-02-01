How will Partygate and the Sue Gray report affect public affairs?

When the much-anticipated report of the initial findings from the Sue Gray inquiry finally appeared this week, it was clear the reverberations of the Partygate scandal would be undiminished for some time – even with calls to wait for the conclusion of the police investigation.

Tensions are mounting across political parties, while Boris Johnson’s loyal supporters are confident that government and the PM will emerge unscathed after weeks of headlines about allegations of gatherings held in Downing Street when strict pandemic restrictions were in force.

Political inertia

The prime minister is keen to get on with the job of running the country – but will the scandal cause a stasis that affects public affairs?

Undoubtedly, says Giles Kenningham (pictured, below), former head of press at No. 10 Downing Street and founder of Trafalgar Strategy, highlighting the “opportunity cost to the domestic agenda, which has stalled”.

The “uncertainty around Johnson's future and the spectre of a new leader means that the government's agenda could be completely overhauled and changed overnight with a new PM”, creating uncertainty that is “bad for businesses looking to make big calls”, he says.

“Conversely, what you have seen are the backbenches emboldened to speak out against the leadership and champion individual causes, which provides an opportunity for public affairs professionals,” adds Kenningham.

In Johnson’s House of Commons statement, he was quick to emphasise that his team is “making changes now to the way Downing Street and the Cabinet Office run so that we can get on with the job, the job that I was elected to do and that this Government was elected to do”.

“First, it is time to sort out what Sue Gray rightly calls the ‘fragmented and complicated’ leadership structures of Downing Street, which she says have not evolved sufficiently to meet the demands of the expansion of No. 10,” he promised.

Where does this leave the relationships with public affairs professionals, and will the atmosphere change?

There is certainly some breakdown of relationships on the horizon, predicts Tanya Joseph (pictured, below), group managing director for corporate affairs and advisory at H+K Strategies.

“Just as we saw in the wake of the expenses scandal, that diminution of trust has a pervasive impact on the willingness of organisations to engage with politicians,” explains Joseph.

“Many will be questioning whether it is worth making an effort when the PM might be gone soon, while others will want to avoid being tainted by contact with ‘grubby Government ministers who care little for the rules and have no compunction about lying’, as one business leader put it to me just yesterday.

“We will also see the Government doing everything it can to deflect attention and give us shiny baubles to look at instead, with announcements pulled from the bag without any real thought other than to survive for another news cycle, to get through the next 1922 Committee meeting.

“So, our job as political consultants will be to find those sensible politicians and policymakers who do understand that there is more to being in government than being in power, who are open to collaboration, who are committed to long-term change with whom our clients can work.

“Thankfully there are still some out there.”

Casualties of a clear-out

Maintaining those important relationships will be key in the coming months as the UK heads into local elections in May and a general election in 2024, but it is apparent there will be casualties.

Any reshuffle or “post-Partygate clear-out of SpAds or officials at Number 10 risks a loss of established relationships,” warns Tim Snowball (pictured, below), head of public affairs at FleishmanHillard UK.

However, while initially disruptive, that change in atmosphere “creates fresh opportunities for renewed engagement”, he says.

“The Government is now desperate to move the agenda on from Partygate, so expect the next few months to reflect this, with a barrage of policy initiatives and announcements bringing both opportunities and threats for public affairs professionals.

“Overall, the mood music for business is likely to be positive as No. 10 recognises a need to restore relations with a traditional but neglected Conservative support base.

“But business should also beware of finding itself, as the BBC has, in the crosshairs of knee-jerk, populist or ideological policy agendas, designed to placate segments of the Conservative parliamentary party,” warns Snowball.

“Johnson’s commitment to his parliamentary party to create new policy boards between backbenchers and No. 10 may mean public affairs professionals will be able to broaden their focus and make increased use of parliamentary champions once again.”

For Headland partner Ben Mascall (pictured, below), who was co-director of comms for the Conservative Party during the 2019 general election campaign, the scale of the crisis could mean a quickening of pace toward a more formalised structure.

However, he believes public affairs relationships are likely to remain largely unchanged by Partygate and the Sue Gray report, affected rather more by recent lobbying scandals.

“I don’t think that there will be a huge impact [from Partygate] and issues like Greensill are more pertinent because they go directly to the heart of the rules around how government and business interact,” explains Mascall.

Formalisation of engagement

“But the scale of this crisis and the need for the Government now to be above reproach in everything it does will perhaps hasten the move towards a more formal framework for engagement.”

This “formalisation of those terms of engagement” could be a key change for public affairs professionals, agrees Alex Felton (pictured, below), The PHA Group’s senior account director for reputation.

“The relationship between public affairs and comms professionals with government ministers is one that has been intertwined for many years, and they will always have a working relationship due to the reciprocity of their roles,” he says.

“The 12-page Sue Gray report has highlighted a boozy culture within government; one operating in a bubble, seemingly void of awareness that their actions at the time were unacceptable.

“Ministers have always been close to key advisors and relied on their counsel to help govern the country. I don’t see that changing any time soon, nor those relationships weakening between comms professionals and ministers.

“But what could start to change is a formalisation of those terms of engagement and, hopefully, better advisors who understand that they cannot operate as an island in the heart of Westminster and do what they please.

“How we conduct ourselves in a professional setting has wider ramifications in both the private and public sectors. Maybe some people need reminding of that.”

The fallout from the revelations comes as senior Tory peer Lord Evans has warned there “can be a significant political price to pay if the public don’t believe that their representatives or those being paid from the public purse are acting in the public interest”.

The same goes within public affairs, where the current disarray is chipping away at trust, according to Marc Woolfson (pictured, below), partner and head of public affairs at WA Communications.

“This affair has caused a fundamental shift in power,” he points out.

“Where previously No. 10 barely engaged with the parliamentary party and could rely on unquestioning support from the Cabinet, its stranglehold on decision-making has now been weakened.

“The question remains: how seriously should business take this government? Corporates and investors we work with are concerned that policy-making is being done on the hoof, driven by short-term political considerations.

“We need to see proper policy-making to rebuild trust in this government and its ability to govern.”

Rebuilding trust

The need to bring back that trust and sense of thoughtful policy-making means No. 10 has to start listening to ministers and senior MPs on major decisions.

“The opportunity for business to engage with government goes hand in hand with this,” explains Woolfson.

“The environment is ripe for public affairs professionals to work with businesses to provide thoughtful advice on aligning business’ policy recommendations with government needs.

“The upside is the next election is probably two years away and, with Labour riding high in the polls, the outcome is far from certain. This means the Government must use this time to reframe their offer to the public, and to hear ideas and solutions from business.

“Public affairs professionals need to take this opportunity to give good advice on what business can ask the government for that will help the country recover from the pandemic – and the PM’s scandals – and move forward.”

A supplementary report to the latest annual Edelman Trust Barometer, released this week, found that overall trust in the Government now sits at just 29 per cent, a 13-point decline since November.

Worryingly, 79 per cent of respondents now think “the way politicians behave is undermining trust in government”, with 73 per cent saying the way they act “is making society more divided” – a far cry from achieving the oft-promised levelling-up agenda.

This trust issue continues to have an adverse impact on business and public affairs professionals, says Daniel Gilbert (pictured, below), managing director of public affairs at Hanover London.

“Partygate follows a long line of Westminster dramas that have corroded public trust and stoked uncertainty for business,” he cautions.

“Fellow Whitehall-watchers will certainly have noticed the cogs in the machine slow down over the past few days as No. 10 grappled with events, but the PM’s fightback will actually mean more red meat to keep backbenchers and commentators engaged.

“For public affairs professionals, this only reinforces the need for timely, insightful advice.

“The risk is a flurry of announcements without enough time for business and stakeholder input. Smart observers will already be ahead of that curve.”