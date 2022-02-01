I’m autistic in PR – don’t call me brave, be inclusive

Conversations about neurodiversity will become so routine it would be like reflecting on communications careers when you're left-handed or can roll your tongue.

But first, we need to become more inquisitive about identity and create the time and space to understand what truly makes us tick.

And we need to get more comfortable with conversations about the bits of ourselves we’re still too often subliminally taught to paper over before anyone spots they're there.

The world of neurodiversity was a mystery to me until I discovered I’ve lived in it for 38 years. The possibility of being autistic barely registered before a psychiatrist identified it as soon as we met, and instantly reframed decades of soul-searching and confusion.

I quickly learned I had no idea what being autistic meant beyond the stereotypes. And I’ve been heartened by signs of a wider social awakening as Elon Musk, Melanie Sykes, Paddy McGuinness and others have opened up about the strengths and challenges autism brings.

But despite movement and momentum, there is so much distance still between our sector and neuroinclusive workplaces being the norm.

I always aspired to London’s agency world, but took the scenic route to get here past failed graduate assessment days and final interviews undermined by anxiety attacks and moments where my neurotypical filter slipped.

Those memories have resurfaced with the realisation that, as teams rebuild after the Great Resignation, we need the right conditions to attract and nurture people with diverse minds as well as skills.

With EY soon to open its first UK-based Neurodiverse Centre of Excellence, embracing difference is increasingly seen to make sound commercial as well as cultural sense. Beyond exceptional stories like Musk (ASD/Asperger’s) or Richard Branson (dyslexia) lies plentiful research extolling the everyday benefits of neuroinclusivity.

Businesses do better by thinking differently and can do more to understand and adapt to different ways of being. Not everyone performs at their peak in open-plan offices under artificial lights surrounded by constant chatter. There’s a reason bright ideas sometimes occur when your mind is elsewhere.

And when we champion accuracy and attention to detail, can we also empower someone to feel comfortable making their dyslexia or ADHD known? If not, we can’t truly understand our people or bring out their best individually or collectively.

An estimated one in seven people have neurodiverse traits including autism, ADHD, dyslexia or dyspraxia. Do the maths for your workplace and the numbers quickly add up to show neurodiversity is far more common than many think.

Sharing the discovery I’m autistic has left me humbled by the response from colleagues and clients, inspired to learn how neurodiversity influences people's lives and shocked at my – our – often skin-deep grasp of identity and diversity.

It has also made me long for the day when discussing neurodiversity isn’t seen as brave, however well-meaning that reaction is, but routine and run-of-the-mill. That’s when genuine inclusion will have arrived.

Andy Lane is a director at Instinctif Partners and a member of the PRCA’s Equity & Inclusion Advisory Council