Onclusive names Manuel Moerbach as CEO

BURLINGAME, CA: Global media monitoring and measurement company Onclusive has named Manuel Moerbach its CEO.

The company launched in January following Private equity firm Symphony Technology Group’s acquisition and merger of U.S.-based analytics platform Onclusive, Kantar’s Reputation Intelligence business and media relations platform PRgloo.

The new company, which adopted the Onclusive name, is offering a combination of the distinct companies’ services: global media monitoring, measurement and workflow management for communications professionals.

Under the new structure, Kantar Reputation Intelligence CEO Petra Masinova is taking on the role of chief commercial officer of Onclusive. Dan Beltramo, CEO of the legacy Onclusive business, moves into the role of chief innovation officer. Samantha Deeks, cofounder and CEO of PRgloo, is taking on the role of SVP of product management.

Moerbach is joining Onclusive from Statista, where he was president and CEO of the Americas and APAC. In the 10-plus years since Moerbach joined Statista, the company grew from a five-person team to more than 1,200 employees and tens of thousands of customers. Moerbach was responsible for the company’s global expansion, opening offices in the U.S. and Southeast Asia. Prior to Statista, Moerbach worked in publishing at Axel Springer SE and Jahr Top Special Verlag.

Moerbach plans to bring his experience with international growth and expansion to Onclusive, while continuing to meet the needs of the company’s clients, the company said in a statement.