PublicRelay launches predictive analytics offering

TYSONS CORNER, VA: Communications analytics and advisory firm PublicRelay has launched a suite of predictive analytics for its clients.

The offerings will allow communicators to take the driver's seat of brand messaging, something clients have long been asking for, said PublicRelay CEO Eric Koefoot.

"All the years I've been in this business, all our [chief communications officer] clients will say, 'I just wish I could peek around the corner because my job is so reactive instead of proactive,'" Koefoot said.

The proprietary solutions were made possible by developments in artificial intelligence, paired with the analysis from PublicRelay’s human-augmented technology approach.

The StormWatch program provides advanced notice of articles that will go viral in social media.

In addition to allowing teams to focus on the most important articles and the influencers driving social sharing, StormWatch can analyze and predict virality for the competition or industry topics to identify opportunities.

"AI is really probability," Koefoot said. "So this offers a prediction on the odds something is likely to happen going forward by looking at historical patterns, learning and training to identify patterns for the future."

The Competitive Predictor product uses complex analysis of media coverage to uncover messages a client's competition will be focusing on in the coming weeks. The predictor can not only serve as an early warning of competitor products and marketing campaigns, it identifies the reporters that are the most likely target of that messaging, allowing clients to hijack the narrative or water down competitive messaging.

The new offering is just the first of many using data-informed analysis to guide clients, according to Koefoot.

"We've been saying for years that the quality of your data really does matter to know what's happening, and communications as a function has underinvested in data compared to other C-suite functions by a large margin," he said. "You will always need that gut about how to draft a message, but by investing in quality data, you get data-driven strategy, which is really powerful."

Founded in 2008, the company has traditionally provided media monitoring and analytics for online print and broadcast. Its 100-plus client list includes organizations such as Prudential, Berkshire Hathaway, Merck and New York Life.

PublicRelay expanded its social brand analysis program to Twitter at the start of 2022. The feature aims to help brands better understand issues, trends, risks and opportunities by gathering and analyzing data from Twitter.

This month, PublicRelay named former Cision and Cognito exec Mark Weiner as its first chief insights officer, another step to bolster clients' understanding of how data can drive stronger campaigns.