PAN Communications reorganizes leadership structure

PAN Communications is reorganizing its leadership team with several promotions and the addition of two leadership roles in a push to better meet the needs of employees.

As part of the new structure, Brandon Thomas, VP and New York GM, has assumed the role as PAN's first head of diversity, equity and inclusion. He will continue to retain his responsibilities as VP and GM, but will also be responsible for leading DEI.

Kate Connors, who was recently promoted to VP, will retain her leadership responsibilities while assuming the role of head of PAN virtual, a newly created role. She will be responsible for leading the agency's "virtual office" and working with human resources and marketing to optimize the virtual experience.

The roles fall in line with the adoption of the "HyFlex" work model rolled out in summer 2021, allowing employees to create schedules and work from the locations that best suit them.

CEO Phil Nardone said the firm's virtual workforce has grown significantly. PAN hired 56 people in the U.S. in 2021, bringing virtual community growth to nearly 30% of total staff, he said. Diverse representation also grew in 2021, with 18% of employees identifying as BIPOC, compared to 12% in 2020.

"I've seen our virtual community become our largest office and what it was lacking was a VP and GM like we have in New York, London, San Francisco, Orlando, [Florida] and Boston," Nardone said. "And [we also] need to start to attract younger individuals to our industry that are members of the BIPOC community."

"I'm a huge believer that if we don't make it a priority to jump on this journey [of diversity and flexible working] then we will continue to be sitting like many agencies in the single digits for BIPOC representation," he said.

PAN has also promoted three SVPs to EVP. Nikki Festa will support the global expansion of PAN's business and client programs with an emphasis on integrated marketing. As EVP, she will be responsible for building strategy and helping clients with IPOs.

Megan Kessler will continue to serve as PAN Team Media lead and work with current VPs and leadership to consult on program structure, training and development.

As EVP of healthcare, Dan Martin will lead the expansion of PAN's healthcare practice in 2022, including new flagship clients and organic growth across the client base.

"By moving their titles to EVP, I was trying to signal that I want them to run a business within a business here at PAN," Nardone said. "It gives them the credibility and the confidence that they can do it and it shows my team that they're ready for that."

To manage company growth, current EVPs will assume C-suite roles to work directly with Nardone. Mark Nardone will assume the role of CMO; Elizabeth Famiglietti will rise to chief people and culture officer; Darlene Doyle will become chief client officer; and Gary Torpey will assume the role of CFO.

PAN has also opened 12 positions, including account manager positions and senior account executive roles.