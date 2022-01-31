Are Topics solving for the right consumer experience?

There’s been a lot of talk in the last few days about Google’s Topics proposal for targeted advertising on Chrome, which overrules its previous proposal, FLoC, with a much more simplified and prescriptive approach.

FLoC (Federated Learning of Cohorts), Google’s initial proposal to replace third-party cookies in its Chrome browser, uses AI to group anonymous people with similar browsing behaviors into thousands of targeting buckets, or “cohorts,” which are ultimately defined by the advertiser. The solution came under fire by privacy advocates, who warned that it was too easy to tie an individual back to a cohort.

Topics aims to solve for these concerns by limiting targeting to just 350 ad categories defined by the IAB. Topics are broad – think “Fitness” or “Travel and Transportation” – and avoid sensitive categories such as race and gender.

Chrome users are assigned three “topics” based on their browsing behavior for three weeks, after which they are deleted and replaced with a new set of topics.

Since the news broke last week, much of the discussion has been around how this change impacts marketer and agency buying strategies; whether it’s robust enough for publishers to adopt it; or what it means for ad tech companies scrambling to adapt to the loss of third-party cookies.

Meanwhile, the core reason for these changes – whether they will improve the consumer experience on the web – is being overlooked, says Ana Milicevic, principal and cofounder at consultancy Sparrow Advisors.

“Are they really innovating for the consumer or are they innovating to further cement and protect the business model that is quite lucrative for them?” she asked, referring to platforms with browser control like Apple and Google.

Topics does offer a simpler framework for people to understand why they are seeing the ads they are seeing online. According to Google, users will be able to see their assigned Topics in any browser, and on Chrome, they can easily remove any topics they don’t want associated with them or feel are irrelevant.

That’s a far cry from the murky world of ad tech, where hundreds of companies that consumers have no relationship with track them around the web, assign them into buckets and sell their data to advertisers, said Mark Wagman, managing director at MediaLink.

“[Topics] makes it easier for you and I as consumers to opt out,” he said. “By simplifying the way we do targeting, I should be, as a consumer, able to create the holy grail: an ad-supported internet that's also relevant and non-intrusive.”

But while cohort-level targeting is one direction the industry is headed, some factors could make consumers uneasy, or even annoyed, with this ad experience on the web.

For instance, a Topics-based targeting strategy could create issues around frequency capping, or controlling how often consumers are served the same ad, said Amanda Martin, director of digital strategy and research at Goodway Group. For instance, if someone is bucketed into a “Golf” topic, they may see the same ad for golf clubs repeatedly for three weeks.

“Topics alone will not serve some of the consumer concern around the frequency of seeing the same ad, or being inundated with the same messaging,” she said.

Most buyers agree, however, that Topics won’t be used in isolation, but in concert with other tools in Google’s Privacy Sandbox that are still being build. The FLEDGE API, for instance, proposes to deliver personalized ads to consumers by running an auction on their browser, so personal data doesn’t leave the user’s device. Google also has a proposal in the works for a measurement API that will make one to one measurement easier.

“One API won’t solve for the consumer experience,” Martin said. “It’s going to be a collection of solutions that as an advertiser you are picking between and choosing your path forward.”

As Google works out these kinks, uneasy questions still linger about its dominance over the digital ad market. The Topics proposal essentially gives Google full control over determining how marketers can categorize and target users on the web’s dominant browser, and therefore, control over the user ad experience.

Does that ultimately create a better experience for consumers?

“Who is owning customer experience now? Is it Google?” Milicevic said. “I would argue having more opportunities to correct topics as manifested by multiple vendors [is a better solution].”

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.