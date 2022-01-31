Tech Talk with Bully Pulpit Interactive partner Mike Schneider

Bully Pulpit Interactive is a marketing and comms firm but as a Dashboard 25 Class of 2021 member, how do you use comms tech?

We’re an agency that sits at the intersection of business, politics and policy. We help our clients identify hard-to-reach audiences, persuade them and measure the impact. We're focused on reaching, measuring and analyzing what's most important to our clients.

We’ve invested in three areas. There’s an audience and targeting side. With our background, coming out of politics, we know the importance of finding the right people. In a PR context, that involves finding the people we need to persuade, identifying those around them and directly targeting them.



Second, our biggest area of investment is measuring outcomes, not impressions.

It’s moving away from the vanity metrics: clicks, impressions, likes and shares. Instead we’re tying our campaigns back to the question: ‘Did this actually shift opinion or not?’ Our survey software, called Vantage, is designed to tie any opinion shift back to the actual marketing campaigns to see if we're making an impact on a company's bottom line and the perception of that company.

The third pillar is understanding the landscape. Our newest product, called Decibel, helps reveal what competitors are doing. One of the biggest problems is there's just this overwhelming sea of sameness in advertising and reputational marketing. Everyone wants to be a part of the conversations on the future of work, sustainability and environmental impact. We use tools to help our clients understand what's happening in the space. What might be required to break through? Which activities of competitors are impactful and which are just loud?

Can you describe more how you use data?

The data piece starts with identifying the actual people that we want to reach. We then deliver them content wherever they are and measure the impact of that content.



We need to find a way to reach people enough times that the message breaks through but not so much that it feels like the equivalent of shopping online, then being followed around the internet nonstop by a product you viewed. Our technology allows us to do that. We like to exist in that middle space of consistent content distribution and measurement, so we can turn the dial to the right volume and creative mix to shift people's opinions.

Bully Pulpit Interactive suggests politics. What’s the company’s history and does its roots frame your work today?

We were founded in 2009 by Obama campaign alumni, so we’re born from politics. We wanted to bring a lot of the same sorts of tools, tactics and approaches to the corporate reputational space. We work on everything from Fortune 10 corporations to the Biden presidential effort on voter mobilization and tackling disinformation. The consistent line through all our work is persuading hearts and minds, identifying the right audience, finding the right way to get in front of them and understanding if campaigns are working.

You’re a marketer for the Democratic Party and its brand. How is business coming along and how do you work with your clients?

We’re north of 190 employees and continuing to grow. We do everything from helping brands define and build their purpose to highlighting important ESG initiatives to advocating for specific policies.

Helping Tobacco Free Kids advocate against the vaping measures or assisting McDonald's highlight how they're using their scale for good to create sustainable practices and benefit the environment, that's the type of corporate space we’re living in. Some of our clients include Everytown for Gun Safety, Andreessen Horowitz, the Biden campaign, the ACLU, General Mills, Goldman Sachs, McDonald’s, Patagonia, PBS and Walmart.