Edelman reveals level of trust in Boris Johnson is in sharp decline

Edelman’s well-established survey today reveals a 13-point decline in the public’s trust in government “to do the right thing” between last November and this January, leaving overall trust in government at a lowly 29 per cent.

The findings, from a supplementary survey of the 22nd annual Edelman Trust Barometer, track a recent period in which the news agenda has been dominated by controversy over events in Downing Street, including allegations of a number of private parties held during pandemic lockdowns.

Over the past 12 months trust in both Johnson and his opposite number, Leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer, has fallen significantly – with trust in Johnson declining 18 points to 22 per cent (down from 40 per cent a year earlier) and Starmer suffering a 10-point drop to 26 per cent (down from 36 per cent).

Indeed, there has been a seven-point increase in the number of people who believe that politicians have become “more likely to lie or mislead the public” (up from 52 per cent to 59 per cent).

Worryingly, 79 per cent of Brits now think “the way politicians behave is undermining trust in government”, with 73 per cent saying the way they act “is making society more divided”.

One year ago, about half (52 per cent) of Brits thought political parties were behaving in a way that undermines democracy, but now two-thirds of them (66 per cent) feel this way.

Just 15 per cent of those surveyed believe the political system in the UK works in their favour, resulting in a stronger sense of disenfranchisement. Less than one-third (31 per cent) say they have the power to influence politics based on how they vote, and a majority (57 per cent) say they feel powerless as a citizen to effect change.

Ed Williams, president and chief executive of Edelman EMEA, said: “Public perceptions of how politicians are behaving is clearly eroding trust in politicians and in the institution of government itself. Very few people feel that the political and economic system works for them, and yet a majority feel powerless to affect change.

Williams added: “It is unclear whether this low-trust environment is a passing storm or a permanent change in the weather.”