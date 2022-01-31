Spider PR announces new chairman, managing director and deputy MD

As well as Sara Pearson’s elevation to chairman and Michelle Butler’s promotion to managing director, Amy Williams has joined Spider PR as deputy managing director.

Most recently co-founder of specialist food and drink agency Samphire Communications, Williams was previously head of PR at Sauce Communications, where she worked for 10 years and looked after clients including Gordon Ramsay, Tom Kerridge, Fever Tree, Mirabeau, Joe & Seph’s and The Dorchester.

Williams said joining Spider was an “opportunity to transition my clients, experience and expertise into a bigger, multi-faceted agency”.

The appointments come after a strong year for Spider, which was ranked the fourth-fastest-growing independent agency in PRWeek’s Top 150 UK consultancies in 2021 project.

Pearson said she was “delighted with the consolidation” of the agency’s senior team and that Butler has been an “outstanding success, having seamlessly crossed from client-side to agency”, bringing with her “exceptional commercial experience” which has proved “so valuable to our clients”.

“We couldn’t wish for a stronger top table to lead the business into its next phase of growth.”

As managing director, Butler said her “focus will be firmly on delivering an excellent return on investment for clients, as well as attracting new ones”.

She added: “Amy joins our senior team at a very exciting phase of Spider’s growth and will be an integral part of the agency.”