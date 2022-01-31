Cast From Clay forms heavyweight advisory board in growth drive

Comms consultancy Cast From Clay, which specialises in public policy, has appointed a trio of senior media and comms experts to its new board of advisors as part of a plan to achieve 40 per cent revenue growth in 2022.

Luther Pendragon co-founder George Pitcher, former Edelman executive vice-president Amy Hemingway and former Chatham House managing director for comms and publishing Keith Burnet will be on the board.

The trio will work with Cast From Clay managing partners Tom Hashemi and Aidan Muller to support the agency in meeting its ambitious expansion target after it achieved 17 per cent revenue growth last year.

Hashemi said: “I’ve held George, Amy and Keith in high regard for some years now. Each of them has acted as an informal advisor to us as we’ve grown the business, and it’s a real honour to have them join us in a formal capacity.

“The last few years have brought a series of shocks that have challenged the traditional role of experts. Think Brexit, Trump and COVID-19.

“Our clients turn to us to help them navigate this new era, branching out from their traditional policymaker audience to use creativity and storytelling for a greater impact. The board will help us to take this even further.”

Pitcher is a visiting fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science and the co-founder of comms consultancy Luther Pendragon, which he launched in 1992 with fellow journalist Charles Stewart-Smith.

He is joined on the advisory board by Hemingway, who has spent more than two decades in comms. She spent 13 years with Edelman, where she served as the global energy sector chair and was a steward of Edelman’s Annual Trust Barometer.

Burnet has more than 30 years’ experience in comms roles in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors, with two decades spent at Chatham House – most recently as managing director of communications and publishing.

“Our goal is to help clients shape conversations that strengthen democracy. We do that by engaging the public with the decisions and policies that will affect their lives,” added Hashemi.

“From environmental sustainability to social development [and] democratic values, we are helping clients land big ideas that will determine the trajectory of our society.”

Expansion plans

Cast From Clay is also adding colleagues across its business and last week appointed public affairs specialist Anne Murray as senior consultant. It plans to grow from 10 to 13 people.

Murray brings public affairs expertise from stints at WPI Strategy, Westbourne Communications and FleishmanHillard, while her most recent role was managing comms for the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking.

Cast From Clay said it grew revenue 17 per cent in 2021 by expanding its policy-focused client list with the addition of the Blue Food Assessment initiative – a partnership between Stanford University, EAT Foundation and the Stockholm Resilience Center, the International Livestock Research Institute, and the World Economic Forum.

“Our clients work with us because of our expertise in communicating complex issues,” Muller explained.

“We’ve built a team with considerable experience of policy communications. We’ve also given a lot of thought to policy experts’ role in society, with in-house research on a rapidly changing media landscape and general public who demand to be heard.”