Mondelēz International hires Europe corporate comms and government affairs chief

In his new role as vice-president for corporate communications and government affairs, Massimiliano Di Domenico (pictured) will be responsible for Mondelēz International’s communications across Europe, leading a team of 45 people across 49 countries.

He brings more than 20 years of experience of working across global markets for large multinational businesses to the role, including GSK, where he was vice-president of government affairs and communications (Europe), and British American Tobacco in London, France and Belgium.

Di Domenico said: “I’m excited and privileged to have the opportunity to work at one of the world’s largest food companies. To achieve our long-term growth ambitions, it is important to continue to promote and protect our people, our business and our brands by engaging our stakeholders on important topics such as sustainability, the environment and health and wellbeing in a transparent and inclusive way.

“I am looking forward to working across the business as we continue to advance our strategy and ESG priorities.”

Di Domenico replaces Ricardo Hernandez, who moved to multinational energy company Iberdrola last year.

Late last year Mondelēz International started working with Ogilvy PR and Tin Man Communications for its comms work, having parted ways with Golin after nine years.

PRWeek reported that Ogilvy PR's brief would encompass issues management and reputation support for the Cadbury brand, with the account rumoured to be worth in the high six figures. Tin Man was hired to work on the baked snacks category, including Oreos, with a brief including creative campaigns and running the press office.