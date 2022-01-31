Regulation will never dispel lobbying issues, warns senior peer

“Over the last few months there has been a lot of public concern about standards issues, particularly sparked by the Owen Paterson affair, issues around the redecoration of Downing Street and, more recently, Partygate,” said Lord Evans, chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life (CSPL).

“There can be a significant political price to pay if the public don’t believe that their representatives or those being paid from the public purse are acting in the public interest.”

Lord Evans was giving evidence to the House of Commons Standards Committee as part of its consultation on the MPs’ Code of Conduct.

Proposals

The Standards Committee has made recommendations on lobbying that include a ban on MPs providing paid parliamentary advice, consultancy or strategy services, following a similar recommendation from the CSPL in 2018, as well as doubling the time limit for any payments to 12 months.

The Committee’s proposals also include a requirement that MPs taking on outside work have it written into that contract that their duties “cannot include lobbying ministers, MPs or public officials on behalf of that employer and that the employer will give an undertaking not to ask them to do so”.

Chris Bryant, chair of the House of Commons Committee on Standards, said: “We have made a recommendation that you shouldn’t be able to take on consultancy and strategy roles that are effectively semi-lobbying roles, or providing advice on how others might lobby.

“If you are a board member of a company, then at the board they will ask for advice on how to deal with Parliament. It’s a fact. That’s one of the reasons one would have been appointed.”

Lord Evans pointed out that “in these areas, you are never going to get perfection through regulation”.

“You will always get those who play the system,” he warned. “But we need to be as clear and simple as we can, given the complexity of the situation. This is a very complex and difficult issue and it does not lend itself to simplistic answers.”

Written evidence

The session came as the CSPL published its written evidence to the House of Commons Standards Committee’s consultation.

In its written response, it said: “CSPL welcomes the Standards Committee's proposal to implement our recommendation that MPs be prohibited from accepting any paid work to provide services as a parliamentary strategist, adviser or consultant.

“We see this rule as an extension of the prohibition of paid advocacy. Such a rule would end the scenario in place currently, where an MP cannot undertake paid advocacy on behalf of any specific cause, but they can still be paid to advise private interests on how best to influence the House in relation to any specific cause.”

The deadline for written evidence has been extended to 10 February, as part of the process which will culminate in a revised Code of Conduct for MPs being put to the Commons for approval.

In its report Upholding Standards in Public Life, published in November last year, the CSPL highlighted that “transparency around lobbying is poor” and argued reforms were needed “to restore public confidence in the regulation of ethical standards in government”.

It has emerged this week that senior Conservative MP Adam Afriyie is being investigated by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards after The Times newspaper revealed he had failed to declare a second job with a medical cannabis firm on the Register of Members’ Financial Interests within 28 days.

It was reported in December that Afriyie, who had lobbied Parliament about medical cannabis, had not yet declared his chairmanship of a distribution company for the drug – a role announced on 22 October.

The unpaid role was later declared in the 4 January edition of the register, with the entry claiming that it was registered on 17 December.