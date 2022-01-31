Infinite Global to support Green Grids initiative to develop global clean energy network

The Green Grids Initiative, led by the One Sun One World Grid steering committee of Australia, France, India, the US and UK, aims to engage governments, regulators, financiers, institutions, companies, legislators and researchers in investing in solar, wind, storage and other forms of renewable energy generation in locations endowed with renewable resources for supporting a global grid.

It was announced at the November Glasgow summit by the UK COP26 presidency in partnership with India’s One Sun One World One Grid project.

As part of the new partnership, Infinite Global will provide advice and support to the organisation in relation to its strategic communications and media relationships, specifically around its Green Grids work, seeking to further raise the visibility of the organisation and drive action and engagement among governments, policy makers, private enterprise and major influencers worldwide.

Nicholas Dunlop, secretary-general of the Climate Parliament, said: "We can easily generate more than enough renewable energy to power the world, but only if we build the right grids. The powerful coalition that was announced at COP26 was an important start, but now the hard work begins to build clean energy superhighways connecting everyone to the best locations for solar and wind power, and to build smart green grids, large and small, that can power the whole economy.

“The support and guidance of Infinite Global will be invaluable in helping us to raise the profile of this work as we move to the next stage.”

The partnership complements Infinite Global’s wider commitment to tackle the issue of climate change, announced in February 2021 with the launch of its Climate Change Strategy.

Scott Addison, UK director and head of corporate at Infinite Global, said: “Following COP26 and the important efforts and commitments made by governments and the private sector, along with a groundswell of public sentiment, the world is finally taking notice of the climate emergency. We look forward to contributing to this very important and worthwhile endeavour, and doing our part to help drive further change and momentum in 2022.”