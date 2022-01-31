Next 15 organic revenue grows 24 per cent in Q4

Next 15 – which owns PR agencies Archetype, MBooth, Outcast, The Brandwidth Group and Publitek – said it expects results for the year to 31 January 2022 to be ahead of management expectations, helped by the strength of the US dollar.

In a trading update today, the communications group said its "very encouraging performances across all segments and geographies" continued in Q4. Next 15 earlier reported similar organic growth of 26 per cent in Q3.

Overall revenue growth in the fourth quarter, and the financial year as a whole, was 34 per cent.

Next 15 said each business segment showed organic revenue growth of at least 15 per cent in the year to 31 January 2022. "Customer Delivery and Business Transformation have continued to be the fastest-growing segments, while Customer Insight and Customer Engagement segments have shown a welcome recovery from COVID-19-impacted performances in the prior year."

Next 15 warned it would face "increasingly tougher comparables" in 2022, however.

Chief executive Tim Dyson said: “Our performance in Q4 was again strong, showing that there has been no change in demand for our wide range of growth-enhancing services as market challenges and disruption across industries continue. It is further validation of our model that growth was strong across all segments and geographies. We look forward to updating investors in greater detail when we announce our final results in April, including how we are accelerating investment in talent and product development to continue to innovate for clients and drive longer-term growth.”

The group is to report its final results for the year to 31 January 2022 on 5 April.