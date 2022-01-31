Virgin Atlantic appoints Tin Man

The appointment of Tin Man Communications marks the first time in three years that Virgin Atlantic has retained an agency.

Tin Man will work closely with the airline's in-house PR team, focusing on strategic and creative development of campaigns to support Virgin Atlantic's new brand positioning, which is being developed by Lucky Generals.

The appointment follows a competitive pitch run by Creativebrief.

“Following a really challenging two years for the aviation industry, we are thrilled to be looking towards the future," said Laura Brander, vice-president, communications, at Virgin Atlantic.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Tin Man and incredibly excited by both the strategic and creative strength of their team, along with a shared set of values.

"We look forward to working with them to develop big, bold work that Virgin Atlantic is famous for to help us achieve our vision of becoming the most-loved travel company.”

Mandy Sharp, founder and chief executive of Tin Man, said: “Virgin Atlantic is a dream brand for any creative agency – bursting with personality and purpose but with best-in-class experiences to match.

"This couldn’t come at a more exciting time, with consumers desperate to make the most of their freedom, and we can’t wait to work with Virgin Atlantic and watch the world fall in love with travel again.”

Tin Man jumped up from 123 to 110 in PRWeek’s Top 150 ranking this year, recording UK revenue of £2.3m, a rise of 15 per cent. Its clients include Unilever, Mondelez, Barclays, Danone and Jack Daniels.