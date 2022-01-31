Hanover adds former EU Commissioner to senior team

Janez Potočnik will focus on sustainability strategies as part of Hanover 360°, a pan-EMEA offering for organisations aiming to embed sustainability practices within their business strategy, public affairs and communications.

The former Slovenian politician and minister for European affairs joins Hanover’s 30-strong Brussels team, which works closely with businesses, trade associations, NGOs and public sector bodies.

Potočnik’s experience spans national and European policymaking, including two mandates as a European Commissioner – first for science and research from 2004 to 2010 and then for the environment until 2014.

In his current role as co-chair of the United Nations Environment Programme International Resource Panel he works alongside scientists and experts on one of the world’s greatest sustainability challenges.

Claudia La Donna, managing director of Hanover Brussels, said: “We are a rapidly growing business with a strong senior team, and we are delighted to add Janez Potočnik to the bank of talent and expertise.

“Businesses face uncertain times and relentless and rapid change. Janez’s depth of experience will be incredibly powerful in helping manage some of the regulatory and reputational risks ahead and find opportunities to create true business value.”

Potočnik will join speakers from Unilever, the UK Government and the activist community in Hanover’s Rewire Conversations webinar event tomorrow (1 February).

The event will focus on the policy and regulatory consequences of COP26. The panel will explore the impact for brands and businesses, and the concerns of the NGO community.