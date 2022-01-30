Can PR work a four-day week?

In theory, it’s simple: teams work the same hours in total, for the same salary, but across four days a week instead of five.

Creative agency Lux, which works with clients including Laithwaites, Lidl and Seafish, has put this four-day week into practice following a lengthy two-year pilot.

The team members work either Monday to Thursday or Tuesday to Friday, and everyone has a counterpart who will cover their respective missing ‘fifth day’.

This means they all work 32 hours a week with no reduction in salary, which typically means four eight-hour days with a standard hour for lunch.

Lux co-founder Alice Will says the new culture is “output-focused, not time-based”, and that “everyone has autonomy over managing their own workload and ownership of their schedule, including their own working hours and place of work.

“The concept of a traditional nine-to-five isn’t really the norm in agency life and we could see our team were going above and beyond. We wanted to take a more holistic approach to business management by really putting our people and their wellbeing first, to foster a working environment where people feel nurtured and energised.”

Profits and productivity

It’s one thing to want to adopt a holistic approach, but a 30 per cent boost in profitability and a 24 per cent rise in productivity are arguably more important reasons why Lux is confident about making the change. And Will traces a direct correlation between introducing a four-day week and that positive shift in performance.

“Productivity is directly linked to profitability,” she says. “As we’ve worked smarter and more efficiently as a team it’s had a direct impact on our profit margin. We started our pilot two months before the pandemic hit and, if anything, that accelerated the need for incredibly good communication across our team, as well as efficiencies.”

Moving to a “culture of being output-focused as opposed to being judged on the amount of hours you put in shifted everyone’s mindset. Our time is precious in the day and we work to maximise it.”

Will also thinks the four-day week “fuels creativity: people are more energised and refreshed, which enables them to bring their best self to work”.

Not that things necessarily started out that way.

“At the beginning, some team members weren’t used to having a day off and it took a little bit of time to adjust,” she says. “Some people viewed their ‘day off’ as an opportunity to catch up on admin, rather than treat it like the weekend. It just took a bit of time for that culture to die out and get used to a three-day weekend, but we all got there.”

The new culture also had a “few minor teething issues”, such as “making sure our filing system was watertight and getting familiar with new systems such as a resource management tool. But aside from these small functional challenges, after three months employee engagement showed a huge impact on people’s lives. Team members said they had a better work-life balance, reduced hours had positively impacted their wellbeing, and they felt they were delivering some of their best work.”

Still, some industry people, at all levels, have some hesitation. In a snap Twitter poll, which garnered 89 votes, the majority of respondents (65 per cent) said it was 100 per cent a good idea.

However, 11 per cent were undecided, 12 per cent thought a five-day week was required, and another 12 per cent thought the idea was ‘ridiculous’.

The Great Resignation

Still, Will says feedback from her team has been “overwhelmingly positive”. And in the middle of a challenge to recruit and retain talent, anything that inspires a collective spirit is a good thing, suggests Milk & Honey PR senior client executive Jack Ashton, who says agencies need to be able to combat the “Great Resignation”.

“Retaining a team is just as important as retaining clients, but lower wages than our in-house counterparts and longer working hours are driving away talent,” he says.

According to Ashton, what would help is an “improved work-life balance, solidified by a four-day week, even if on an experimental basis”.

But what about the reaction from clients?

W Communications founder Warren Johnson suggests that, while the idea sounds “great” and “we live in a world of flexibility and hybridness”, “my clients will still do a five-day week. so I’m happy to cut my cloth accordingly. I would be interested to see the commercial rationale for not having your working hours mirroring those of the clients you're set up to serve.”

Will says Lux didn’t even tell its clients it was making the change.

“One of our key measures of success for the pilot was that our outputs as a team were optimised and, for that reason, we didn’t inform clients. Our way of working with counterparts meant nobody even noticed for the duration of the three-month-long pilot and there was no negative impact felt by clients.

“When we made the decision that this was right for the business and proactively shared the news with our clients they were, and still are, super-supportive and keen to gather insights on how it works.”

To combat any potential client-related issues, Lux put “processes in place to ensure there was no change to our normal service hours. And for PR and communications clients, there is always a team member available to pick up client or press enquiries.

“We have a culture of supporting both our team and clients. If a crisis communications situation arose on a team member’s day off, for example, then they might login to support. But that’s no different to if it happened on a Sunday. Overall, our working hours are still dramatically reduced with no impact on our outputs.”

Ashton says: “[In] all our contracts it says something like ‘You may be expected to work reasonable hours outside of those listed’. No one enters the industry without knowing they might have to work late, take the occasional day in lieu, or log on early if it’s a global pitch.”

And for anyone asking how an agency would manage with only working four days, he says: “How do we manage with only five? As an industry, we plan, adapt, make do and strategise around the work week as it is. Sometimes, this leads to an extra day or two, but if four was the default, that extra day would feel a lot less."

Compromise?

Alternatively, there is another way. Jane Hunt, co-founder of JBH, which specialises in DTC brands such as bespoke pet food company Tails.com, introduced a four-and-a-half day working week four years ago.

The main reason for this, she says, was “candidate attraction. We were in Northampton and struggling to hire, because nobody wanted to live in Northampton, and nobody really wanted to commute. We also wanted to find a way to differentiate us from other agencies and workplaces, and we wanted a better work-life balance because we are very guilty of just working all hours. So it was going to be beneficial to us to try it as a team, and for candidate attraction.”

Hunt says project productivity “hasn't suffered because we balanced it out on a Monday to Thursday. Everyone works the same number of hours for this to work, but they do 8.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Thursday, so they can finish at 1pm on a Friday.”

Clients “aren't affected. They're still getting the same amount of resource on their accounts so they don't they don't notice a lack of people, or [that] anything's missing. We've never had any complaints from clients.”

From Monday to “half-day Friday, we're always looking for opportunities. But after that it’s very much: ‘Close your laptop, off you go and enjoy your weekend.’ We do try to make sure that people actually take their weekends and actually use them for what they're for, rather than worrying about emails. Obviously, that's unless there's any drama or anything goes wrong, which is very rare.”

As a result, she says: “Generally, our staff are a bit more relaxed and happier. Morale is just generally better, it's just really nice. Everyone's saying goodbye to each other at 1pm on a Friday – we give an update of how our week has been and what results we got. It’s a really nice way to end the week on a positive note.”

When the idea of the four-day week started to spread, it “wasn't anything new to us, because we've been doing something similar for a long time,” says Hunt.

“But I asked the team about going down to a four-day week and they said: ‘Well, we don't think we'd be able to get everything done in four days. We wouldn't want to rush work to be done by 5pm on a Thursday, get all the client updates out, etc.' So that was interesting.”

She also says she’s heard on the grapevine about a “couple of agencies who've been trialling a four-day week” that have reverted to a regular five-day approach.

“So there is some evidence that it's not going to work for every agency,” says Hunt. “It probably depends on how you structure the time, and how flexible your clients are.”