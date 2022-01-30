‘Hope is everything!’ – Behind the Campaign, ‘Benches of Hope’ for Ricky Gervais’ After Life

What was the campaign, in a nutshell?

For the launch of the third and final series of Ricky Gervais’ After Life, Made by Blah joined forces with Netflix and CALM to install ‘Benches of Hope’ across the UK.

How did the idea come into being?

The bench is iconic and is the setting for a lot of the poignant moments throughout all three seasons of After Life. It just made sense for us to bring it to life in the real world and make a legacy piece that lives on long after the show.

What ideas were rejected?

We were already superfans of the series and got to have a sneak preview of season three. From there we instantly had lots of very different ideas on the table, ranging from Brandy the dog saving Tony’s life to the no-holds-barred language. There’s so much to draw from in the show.

Briefly describe the campaign planning and process.

The process was super-simple working with the amazing and fun marketing team at Netflix.

There were actually very few people involved and the brief was super-tight. Netflix asked us to create something memorable and special that drives positive conversation about the show and its portrayal of grief.

We wanted the benches to be installed nationwide, so Netflix liaised with local councils around the UK. The show is set in a small town so it made sense to echo that with many local installations, not just the big cities. Ricky lives in Hampstead and a lot of the show is filmed there, so it made sense to put one there.

What were the biggest challenges, and how did you overcome them?

Creatively, the hardest challenge was to come up with an idea that tied into the sensitivities of the show and made sense. To make something really worthwhile that’s authentic and, like the show does, can potentially help people. The challenge was to achieve all that and also create something that left a legacy and lives on.

How did you measure the results, and what were they?

So far the campaign has exploded in national and regional press and on social media and Ricky Gervais was interviewed on the One Show promoting the Benches of Hope and the amazing work that CALM is doing. The ultimate success would be if they were able to help someone if they’re struggling. CALM has the help, advice and information for people who are struggling!

Councils that don’t currently have one installed are requesting their own Bench of Hope for their local area, so there’s still more to come.

What's the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

Hope is everything!