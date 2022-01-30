W Communications expands into the metaverse with W3

W3 will open for business in The Sandbox, one of the most popular metaverses. W Communications founder Warren Johnson told PRWeek the agency has made a “low six-figure investment in various plots. We’re hedging our bets a bit – we’re also looking at Decentraland and Roblox.

“We’ve become very curious about what web3 looks like, what role W Communications can play, and we will jump in feet first and learn as we go,” he added.

“We thought what better place to start than buying plots of LAND [digital real estate] in various metaverses.

"I think the only way we can help our clients navigate this space is by being into it, probably making a few mistakes along the way, but learning a huge amount.”

As well as buying up NFT plots of LAND, W has already hired a 3D developer, a motion designer and a blockchain manager, and is in the process of hiring a 3D engineer and an animator. It is also bringing in a metaverse community manager to “manage interaction and experiences".

"What we're doing is using our own money to build out and explore what the opportunities will be for clients and brands as the metaverse becomes more mainstream,” said Johnson.

He added that level of mainstream engagement will “hopefully” begin to happen with the launch of more consumer-facing hardware – such as the much-delayed launch of Apple Glasses, now slated for some point this year – which is likely combine screens, speakers and microphones.

Johnson thinks these will “really increase engagement and footfall” within the various metaverses (about 300 exist but only a handful are currently active).

Nonetheless, he said he knows the project is a “multi-year vision” and that, “until the hardware comes along that allows consumers to really interact in this space, it's going to be relatively niche”.

Johnson dismissed any suggestion the metaverse was a gimmick.

“If you look at some of the deals, like the one Nike did [it bought virtual trainer business RTFKT in January for an undisclosed sum], that’s not a toe in the water. That's a proper bet on what the future looks like.

“It is slightly mind-bending. But it’s like when you tried to explain to people in the 90s what the internet was, or later why Facebook or Instagram was an investment opportunity. I think we're in that sort of space now.

“The biggest companies in the world are putting money behind it; Facebook even changed its name to Meta. So it is happening.

"What form it will take, how it will become relevant to different people's lifestyles, or how humans will interact with this kind of artificial space is fascinating. Part of the excitement is in not having all the answers. But there is a real sense of appetite.”

Firms making significant Web 3.0 and metaverse investments include Google, Meta (Facebook), Microsoft and Apple.

The four most popular metaverses are The Sandbox, Decentraland, Cryptovoxels and Somnium Space.

The most expensive plot in The Sandbox was bought by Republic Realm for a $4.3m in November 2021, according to The Wall Street Journal. It bought the plot from Atari.

Another speculator paid $450,000 to 'move in' next door to Snoop Dogg's virtual residence, the 'Snoopverse', where he plans to throw exclusive parties and play gigs.

"We wanted to be next to Snoop Dogg but we've already been priced out of that," said Johnson. "It's very, very popular and it's out of our price range, so we are going into one of the up-and-coming areas."

In December 2021, Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan told investors he believed Web 3.0 was “an $8tn opportunity”.