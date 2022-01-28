Pet licensing brand DocuPet selects FWV Fetching as PR AOR

RALEIGH, NC: Pet licensing brand DocuPet has picked FWV Fetching as its PR AOR.

FWV Fetching is tasked with increasing visibility with its customer base for DocuPet, which aims to facilitate compliance and alleviate challenges in the municipal pet licensing industry.

DocuPet chose FWV Fetching as its first agency partner after an information pitch process. The contract runs through 2022.

“FWV more than impressed us with the way they understood the industry, our business model and generally what we’re trying to achieve,” said DocuPet founder and CEO Grant Goodwin. “We’ve been growing so quickly, and we wanted to be ready to respond to media requests and tell our story nationally.” Goodwin did not share any specific data on its growth.

DocuPet provides users with personalized designer tags, a secure online profile, frequent communication points and the company’s free HomeSafe 24/7 Lost Pet Service, which often returns pets home before they ever end up in community shelters.

FWV Fetching is focusing earned media efforts on local, regional and national consumer and trade publications to buoy DocuPet’s expansion into larger markets, while also coordinating thought leadership opportunities to tell the brand’s story and communicate the general importance of pet licensing.

“We’d like to make our approach to pet licensing more familiar to local governments across the country, while making sure all those pet owners are aware of the importance of pet licensing and let them know now is the time to start doing their bit to help with local animal welfare,” Goodwin said.

DocuPet has been expanding its public relations efforts to match its growth, and public relations now makes up about 20% of the marketing budget, according to Goodwin.

FWV Fetching is a division of French/West/Vaughan dedicated to pet and animal health PR and marketing. FWV acquired Fetching Communications and its subsidiary PetPR.com in 2017.